El Paso County is seeking public comment on its new ADA Transition Plan, presented to the Board of County Commissioners, in draft form, in a work session Oct. 24.
The 30-day comment period began Oct. 25. Citizens may provide feedback to the county about the plan, and comments should be emailed to epcadacorrespondence@elpasoco.com.
El Paso County’s ADA division is tasked with developing an Americans with Disabilities Act Transition Plan to be submitted for both public review and comment prior to its submission to the El Paso County Board of County Commissioners for approval and adoption as a County Resolution. The Transition Plan is designed to help El Paso County adhere to the ADA and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 (504) requirements as they are defined by related regulations to develop and implement a Transition Plan.
“As mentioned in Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act, all state and local governments are required to adopt a Transition Plan,” said Brian Olson, Director of Facilities and Strategic Infrastructure. “As we are compelled by law to do so, we are driven to meet the needs for our County citizens, to include those in the disabled community.”
The public can view the plan at elpasoco.com/seeking-public-comment-ada-transition-plan.