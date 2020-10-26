By Debbie Kelley
Special from The Gazette
Can people sing in public?
What can be done about employees not wearing masks or properly socially distancing?
How many people are allowed in a certain location?
What fitness classes can operate?
These are among the 8,754 complaints and inquiries El Paso County Public Health has fielded since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.
Whether a gripe or a question, providing education about how public health orders work and obtaining voluntary compliance is the goal, said Michelle Hewitt, spokeswoman for El Paso County Public Health.
The health department is not in the business of enforcement, medical director Dr. Robin Johnson said at a Oct. 23 press conference, where El Paso County residents were warned that restrictions could be tightened if COVID-19 cases continue to increase.
“We are in the business of education and guidance and building relationships and prevention,” she said.
Over the course of the pandemic, a health department call center that’s manned by existing staff who were reassigned to assist with the increased call volume has fielded anywhere from zero inquiries (usually on Sundays) to more than 100 a day, Hewitt said.
Complaints of potential violations are referred to an environmental health specialist, who contacts businesses or other entities first by phone and then in person. The specialists provide information about current requirements and guidance on how to meet the mandates, Hewitt said.
For the most part, “We have generally seen positive results,” she said.
The Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office has not had any criminal cases regarding COVID-19 violations, said spokeswoman Lee Richards.
Over the past seven months, Hewitt said just five local businesses have been issued a “Notice of Determination,” a formal letter stating that what they are doing or how they are operating is not aligned with or permitted under public health orders. They are: American Furniture Warehouse, SBR Motorsports Park, World Golf & Sand Creek Golf Course, Appliance Warehouse and Hobby Lobby.
The owners of SBR Motorsports Park in Calhan, who asked not to be named, said a personal vendetta involving someone they know led to their business being flagged. They received a letter about the complaint the day before the governor relaxed executive orders from “Stay at Home” to “Safer at Home,” an owner of SBR Motorsports said. They had to sign the letter and agree they would comply, he said.
The issue revolved around why golf courses could open but their business, which has the same type of model with outdoor activity, was restricted, he said. The business had allowed customers who had their own equipment to use their track but did not open to the public, the owner said.
More than one-third of questions and possible violations during the “Safer at Home” period, restrictions that El Paso County still is under, have pertained to retail food, according to the health department.
Among the complaints are staff at restaurants and other food-related businesses not using masks, not enforcing mask wearing, being over capacity limitations, not practicing social distancing and not properly sanitizing and disinfecting areas.
During the governor’s “Stay at Home” orders that started in March, retail food and non-essential retail sales industries drew the most calls.
The main questions or complaints were whether fast-food workers were required to wear masks, gloves or face shields and reports of restaurants not following social distancing rules.
Hewitt said many businesses wanted to find out whether they were defined as “essential.”
Inquiries about whether businesses deemed “non-essential” could deliver products or do curb-side sales and complaints about businesses in the non-essential category continuing to operate also were common, she said. The third top category involved gyms and fitness centers, with 12% of callers wondering things like what was the definition of a gym and what kinds of classes could be held.
“Looking at our numbers and outcomes, our primary mission of providing education to the public is well reflected and has demonstrated that for the most part, by working with partners, we can achieve positive results,” Hewitt said.
Contact the writer: debbie.kelley@gazette.com