SHERIFF’S OFFICE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR CITIZENS’ ACADEMY
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for the spring Citizens’ Academy.
The Academy will begin March 17, and will be held Tuesday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Office of the Sheriff, 27 E. Vermijo Ave., Colorado Springs. The Academy will be conducted over a 10-week period, culminating in a graduation ceremony on May 19.
The Academy offers citizens a broad overview and unique insight into the various functions of the Sheriff’s Office. Participants will learn about topics such as use of force, illegal marijuana, targeted traffic enforcement, emergency services (which includes the Wildland Fire and Search & Rescue teams), SWAT, and civil process. They will understand the intricacies of a criminal investigation as detectives take them through the investigative process. A tour of the El Paso County Jail will be conducted to demonstrate the challenges facing the detention staff.
Those interested in attending the Citizens’ Academy can download and print an application at tinyurl.com/epcsospringcitizensacademy2020, or may contact public information officers Jacqueline Kirby at 719-520-7183, or Sgt. Deborah Mynatt at 719-520-7141.
There is no charge to attend; however, seating is limited to the first 40 completed applications. Applications must be returned to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — Volunteer Program Coordinator, 27 E. Vermijo Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903, no later than 5 p.m. Friday, March 6.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR EL PASO COUNTY PARK ADVISORY BOARD
The Board of El Paso County Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Park Advisory Board. Applications for the open position are due by March 13.
The BOCC seeks one citizen to represent District 5, the central portion of El Paso County. The Park Advisory Board reviews and comments on items and proposals related to park policies, philosophies and objectives, and makes formal recommendations to the BOCC.
The Park Advisory Board meets at 1:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month in Centennial Hall, 200 S. Cascade Ave. in Colorado Springs.
The volunteer application is online at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
Send completed applications to:
Board of El Paso County Commissioners
Attn: Ingrid Mobley
200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100
Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208
Applications may also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR EL PASO COUNTY FAIR ADVISORY BOARD
The Board of El Paso County Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Fair Advisory Board. Applications for the open position are due by March 13.
The BOCC is currently seeking three Associate members.
The El Paso County Fair Advisory Board assists with the development, management, programming, operation, and maintenance of the Fair and Events Complex in Calhan. Board members also help to produce the annual county fair.
Meetings are held on the third Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Swink Hall on the El Paso County Fairgrounds, 366 10th St., Calhan.
The volunteer application is online at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer. Send completed applications to:
Board of El Paso County Commissioners
Attn: Ingrid Mobley
200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100
Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208
Applications may also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.
SHERIFF’S OFFICE WARNS OF PHONE SCAM USING EMPLOYEES NAMES
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents to reports of another phone scam in operation wherein the scam calls look to be coming from the Sheriff’s Office.
Callers are threatening victims to purchase gift cards valued at $1,000 to avoid legal action. Most times, the scam callers are also using the names of actual Sheriff’s Office employees and calling from a number appearing to be from the Sheriff’s Office.
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reminds the community not to give money or personal information over the phone. The Sheriff’s Office will never ask individuals to make payments to remedy fines or to clear warrants.
Scammers use new technology and techniques as they use actual names of employees and can appear to be calling from a legitimate Sheriff’s Office phone number by using a “Spoof App.”
Those who feel they’ve been the victim of this type of scam or have information are encouraged to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555, or the local law enforcement agency in which you reside.
COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH RECEIVES HIGHEST RECOGNITION FROM GOVERNMENT FINANCE OFFICERS ASSOCIATION
The Certificate of Achievement of Excellence in Financial Reporting has been awarded to El Paso County Public Health by the Government Finance Officers Association for its comprehensive annual financial report for fiscal year 2018. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.
“Receiving this award signifies that we have met GFOA’s criteria for transparent, effective financial statements,” said El Paso County Controller Nikki Simmons. “It is a very rigorous process and a difficult award to earn. We are proud of our team’s efforts to assure we meet the highest national standards for financial reporting.”
The CAFR has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which include demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the CAFR.
El Paso County Public Health Director Susan Wheelan said, “This award demonstrates our commitment to accountability and excellence in financial reporting.”
For more on El Paso County Public Health, visit elpasocountyhealth.org.