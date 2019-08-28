EDELMANN REJOINS SOUTHEASTERN COLO. WATER CONSERVANCY DISTRICT BOARD
Pat Edelmann, who spent his career exploring water issues in the Arkansas River basin, has rejoined the Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District board.
Edelmann, 64, of Colorado Springs, was appointed to the board this month to represent El Paso County. He served on the board as a Pueblo County representative from 2014-2017. He replaces Gibson Hazard, who retired from the board in April.
“I resigned because I had moved, so I am happy to be serving again,” Edelmann said.
Edelmann retired from the U.S. Geological Survey after 37 years in 2011. He served 32 years in the Pueblo USGS office. During that time, he spearheaded numerous water quality studies dealing with the Arkansas River, Fountain Creek and other tributaries to the river during a time when water quality emerged as a central issue for water development in the basin.
The Southeastern District includes parts of nine counties, and administers the Fryingpan-Arkansas Project in partnership with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. There are 15 directors on the board who are appointed by District Court judges in Pueblo and within their specific geographic areas.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR COLORADO SPRINGS SPORTS AUTHORITY
The Board of El Paso County Commissioners is seeking a volunteer to serve on the Colorado Springs Sports Authority for a term that expires on Dec. 21, 2021. Applications are due by Tuesday.
The Sports Authority will be engaged in overseeing the marketing and programing of facilities associated with the City for Champions (C4C) initiative through events held by National Governing Bodies, other sports organizations, and non-sport event organizations. The authority will be composed of five directors with staggered initial terms of service.
Each director shall have professional expertise in real estate development, local government, construction contracting, public or private finance, the sports industry, or any other area that the respective appointing body believes will benefit the board.
The volunteer application may be downloaded at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
Send completed applications to:
Board of El Paso County Commissioners
Attn: Ingrid Mobley
200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100
Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208
Applications may also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.