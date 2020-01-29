PPCC PROVIDES FREE TAX PREP FOR EL PASO COUNTY FAMILIES
Pikes Peak Community College is again partnering with Denver-based Piton Foundation to offer families free tax preparation through the Tax Help Colorado program.
Beginning Saturday, Feb. 1, IRS-certified accounting students and volunteers will prepare and file tax returns free of charge to households with incomes of less than $56,000 a year. Tax preparers receive comprehensive training to ensure the families they serve get the best refund possible.
Free tax prep helps ease the burden of commercial tax preparation costs on low-wage earners and helps connect families with tax credits like the Earned Income Tax Credit, which is worth up to $6,500 for the 2019 tax year. On average, tax preparation in Colorado costs $200.
This free service will be offered at PPCC’s Centennial Campus, 5675 S. Academy Blvd., Aspen Building Rotunda, Colorado Springs, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays through March 21, by appointment only. Call 719-502-4829 or email TaxHelpCO@PPCC.edu.
Clients should bring their Social Security cards or ITINs, photo ID and tax documents. For more information and a complete list of what to bring, visit TaxHelpCO.org.
PPACG RELEASES REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL FOR MODEL TRANSPORTATION TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE
The Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments has released a request for proposal for Model Transportation Technical Assistance. PPACG staff is requesting proposals from professional consultants to provide on-call technical assistance for the regional travel demand model, land use model and Geographic Information System program to ensure data, documents, plans and studies produced are as accurate as possible and are consistent with required federal, state and regional methodologies and policies.
The RFP is posted at ppacg.org. Click on “Employment Opportunities” to select the RFP and review its content and additional documents. Proposals are due by 4 p.m. Feb. 14.
Questions should be directed to William Mast, GIS Administrator & Modeling Lead, PPACG, at 719-471-7080, ext. 109, or wmast@ppacg.org.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR COUNTY ADVISORY BOARD
The Board of El Paso County Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve as Associate members on the El Paso County Park Advisory Board. Applications are due by March 2.
The Park Advisory Board is seeking three associate members. In the absence of a quorum of regular voting members, the CPAB chairperson may designate an associate member as a voting member in order to obtain a meeting quorum. All members must have resided within El Paso County for at least one year prior to their appointment.
The Park Advisory Board reviews and comments on items and proposals related to park policies, procedures, and objectives, and makes formal recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners.
The Park Advisory Board meets on the second Wednesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. in Centennial Hall, 200 S. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs.
The volunteer application is online at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer. Send completed applications to:
Board of El Paso County Commissioners
Attn: Ingrid Mobley
200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100
Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208
Applications may also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.