STEVE SCHLEIKER NAMED ASSESSOR OF THE YEAR
El Paso County Assessor Steve Schleiker was named the 2019 Assessor of the Year by the Colorado Assessor’s Association at its 77th Annual Winter Conference held at The Antlers hotel in Colorado Springs Dec. 4.
“I am absolutely humbled and honored by this award,” Schleiker said. “It goes to show how great of a staff work in the Assessor’s Office. Yes, my name is on the website and the door; however, it is the staff that answers the phones, greet our customers and measure new homes. I am extremely blessed.”
Schleiker has served in the El Paso County Assessor’s Office since 1999, and is a licensed appraiser in the State of Colorado. He has served as a personal property appraiser, personal property manager, office operations manager, and deputy assessor.
He has been a voice for fiscal responsibility and has led major initiatives that have helped El Paso County usher in new technologies that have provided greater efficiencies in the appraisal processes, such as “mobile office” programs for the field appraisers, and changing to a more detailed and accurate method of re-appraising property. These efficiencies have allowed the El Paso County Assessor’s Office to reduce staffing levels by more than 20%.
After graduating from Widefield High School in 1987, Schleiker joined the Marine Corps, where he received numerous awards and was a decorated veteran from operations Desert Storm, Southern Watch, and Deny Flight. In 1993, Schleiker was named first runner-up for the John W. Finn Aviation Ordnance Man of the Year award for the Navy and Marine Corps.
After an honorable discharge in 1999, Schleiker went on to earn his appraisal license. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in information technology management, a master’s in project management, and an Executive Master’s in business administration.
Schleiker and his family live on the west side of Colorado Springs, where they are members of Woodmen Valley Chapel and serve on several local boards.
Schleiker is a member of Colorado Association of Tax Appraisers, Colorado Association of Real Estate Appraisers, The International Association of Assessing Officers, and Treasurer of Colorado Assessor’s Association.
PUBLIC TRUSTEE FUNCTIONS CONSOLIDATE TO COUNTY TREASURER
All staff related to the Public Trustee functions have been consolidated into the County Treasurer’s Office, led by Mark Lowderman. Effective immediately, all services related to the Public Trustee will be met in the Treasurer’s Office located at the Citizens Service Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road.
“I’m thrilled citizens will be able to enjoy a one-stop-shop for both treasury and public trustee services,” said Treasurer Lowderman. “Not only will citizens see better service by this move, but they will also see a smaller, more responsive government.”
For years, the Public Trustee for El Paso County — along with the other large Colorado counties — was appointed by the governor. However, last year, the Colorado General Assembly passed a bill to designate the County Treasurer as the Public Trustee. The bill was to be effective Jan. 1, but the existing gubernatorial appointee resigned early. Gov. Jared Polis named Mark Lowderman Public Trustee earlier this year, ahead of the bill’s schedule.
The Public Trustee is a service that protects those who have borrowed money to buy properties, as well as lienholders and lenders. The duties are funded through the fees charged for services. Three public trustee employees will be transferred over to the Treasurer’s Office, and any other staff support needed for the public trustee work will come from pre-existing Treasury staff.
COUNTY’S EXISTING CONDITIONS REPORT GIVES THOROUGH ANALYSIS OF COUNTY
The El Paso County Planning and Community Development Department, along with Master Plan Consultant Houseal-Lavigne Associates, presented the county’s Existing Conditions Report to the Board of County Commissioners Dec. 12.
The 70-page document, comprised of public input and statistical analysis regarding the current state of the county, is both a summary of current conditions in the county and as a snapshot of current county life. The report covers topics from zoning, development, transportation and water to military bases, recreation and tourism, community health and sustainability.
The Existing Conditions Report will be instrumental as the county continues to develop the Whole County Master Plan. The Master Plan development process began this year and will take about two years to complete. The Planning Department expects to begin implementation of the Master Plan at the end of 2020.
“Finalizing the Existing Conditions Report is the first step toward understanding where the county is today, and it will serve as a bridge to the future,” said Planning and Community Development Executive Director Craig Dossey. “The report gives us a strong foundation of understanding pertaining to the good, the bad and the ugly in the county, and provides a solid starting point as we move forward.”
“At the very least, the report gives residents a good idea of all the moving parts that are going into the Master Plan process,” said John Houseal of Houseal-Lavigne. “You won’t find another document with such extensive content relating to the current state of El Paso County.”
The full Existing Conditions Report is available to the public on the Master Plan project website: elpaso.hlplanning.com/pages/documents.
The Planning Department also participated in a second round of public engagement for the Master Plan, in the form of a Visioning Workshop Dec. 11. The workshop consisted of a presentation followed by live polling of citizens, both in-person and via Facebook Live. Close to 100 residents participated.
For those who couldn’t participate in the Visioning Workshop, a survey covering similar topics is available to the public on the project website: elpaso-hlplanning.hub.arcgis.com/pages/questionnaires. The survey will be available to take through January. All residents are encouraged to take the survey and provide their feedback to be considered for the Master Plan.
ANNUAL TREECYCLE OPEN FOR TWO WEEKENDS
Keep your Christmas tree out of the landfill and pick up free mulch while supplies last.
El Paso County, Colorado Springs Utilities, Rocky Top Resources, the Colorado Springs Gazette and Colorado Springs Youth Sports will operate a TreeCycle event to reduce landfilled tree waste and to provide free mulch and support youth sports. For a suggested minimum donation of $5 per tree, area residents can drop off trees at seven locations following the Christmas holiday.
Trees and donations will be accepted at the following locations from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, and Sunday, Dec. 29, and Jan. 4 and 5 at:
• Baptist Road Trailhead (Baptist Road and Old Denver Highway)
• Falcon Trailhead (Southwest of Woodmen and McLaughlin roads)
• Cottonwood Creek Park (Dublin Boulevard and Montarbor Drive)
• Sky Sox Stadium (Barnes Road and Tutt Boulevard)
• Rock Ledge Ranch (Gateway Road and 30th Street)
• Memorial Park (Pikes Peak Avenue and Union Boulevard)
Additionally, trees and donations can be brought to Rocky Top Resources (1755 E. Las Vegas St.) from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, from Jan. 2-31.
All decorations must be removed from trees before drop-off.
Find more information at TreeCycleCOS.org, elpasoco.com or 719-520-7878.