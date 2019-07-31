In Colorado, the old myth that “lightning never strikes the same place twice” gets debunked quite a lot.
The state is ranked fourth in the nation for lightning fatalities, according to National Weather Service data from 1959 to 2017. El Paso County has the highest number of lightning casualties — fatalities and injuries combined — in Colorado.
Decades of data show that the state is a hotspot for lightning strikes. From 1980 to 2018, lightning has killed 98 people in Colorado and has injured 477, meaning that on average, lightning kills about 2½ people each year and injures more than 12, Weather Service data show.
A man recently died after being struck by lightning on Bear Creek Trail in Boulder County. The 36-year-old is believed to have been directly struck on his upper body. His wife, who was with him, is believed to have been hit by ancillary electrical current.
The time of day is an important factor in determining lightning strike risk. Between 1980 and 2018, the most common hour for lightning-strike casualties to occur in Colorado was 2 p.m., followed closely by the hours of 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
From 1980 to 2018, weather service data show that July has been the state’s most dangerous month for lightning strikes.
Why is Colorado so prone to lightning strikes?
Last month, researchers published a report that found that the Denver Convergence Vorticity Zone, a wind circulation pattern, played a significant role in lightning distribution across the northeastern plains, the east-facing slopes of the Front Range mountains, the Cheyenne Ridge and the Palmer Divide.
In fact, the Palmer Divide area had the highest number of cloud-to-ground flashes from 1996 to 2016.
The researchers concluded that Colorado’s lightning dynamics were directly tied to the state’s unique topography.
“The interior continental setting, mountain ranges and ridges and their alignments, gently sloping piedmont surfaces, moisture sources, meso- to microscale circulations, and a host of multiscale mountain meteorology-driven conditions create a specific CG lightning climatology for the region,” read the study.
In layman’s terms, it means that landlocked Colorado’s elevation and dramatic mountain ranges bring in a lot of thunderstorms, and thunderstorms bring lightning, explained meteorologist Jennifer Stark with the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, most lightning deaths and injuries occur when hikers get stuck outdoors in the summer months, typically in the afternoon or evening.
Contact the writer: 636-1623