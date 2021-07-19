Two El Paso County open spaces are poised to debut in the coming months.
Palmer Lake could see the anticipated Sante Fe Open Space revealed in the fall.
While relatively small at 65 acres, the open space is expected to lend “a backcountry feel,” said Ross Williams, the county official assigned with planning recreation.
It is comprised of former ranchland on the southern slopes of Ben Lomand Mountain.
A to-be-selected contractor will be tasked with building 1 1/2 miles of singletrack trail in the mosaic of woods and meadows bordering the Santa Fe Regional Trail. The rock outcrop known as Elephant Rock will be one intrigue seen along the way.
There will be no parking at the open space. To reach it, visitors could start from the Palmer Lake Recreation Area and walk or ride about a half-mile of the regional trail or trek closer to two miles from the trailhead along Colorado 105 in Monument.
Set to open in late summer east of Fountain is Kane Ranch Open Space, Williams said. The nearly four-mile Lariat Trail will explore the 440 acres featuring views of Rampart Range and, on a clear day, the Spanish Peaks and Sangre de Cristo range to the south.
While open to hikers and cyclists, Williams has said equestrians are the “primary focus” at Kane Ranch. Lariat Trail “is slightly different than some of our other trails. Natural surfaced, it is designed to turn into a double track as it gets used over time. Other similar trails will be built in future phases.”
