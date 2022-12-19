PALMER LAKE • Multiple law-enforcement agencies responded to a reported threat to the occupants of The Recovery Village at Palmer Lake Nov. 30.
Officers from Palmer Lake and Monument police departments, deputies from El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and troopers from the Colorado State Patrol responded just before 6 p.m. to a report of a threat made to occupants of 4433 Highway 105. The address is the location of The Recovery Village at Palmer Lake.
The building and its occupants were immediately secured, according to a release from Palmer Lake PD. Law enforcement personnel conducted an extensive search of the area, and with no threat found occupants were permitted to return to normal operations.
After an extensive investigation, the threat was determined to be credible. Palmer Lake PD identifed a suspect and an arrest warrant was obtained. The suspect was later identified by the sheriff's office as Brennan Douglas Martin, 34. He was arrested Dec. 1 without incident, police said.
Palmer Lake Police Chief Jason Vanderpool said the suspect had “threatened to do harm to people with a firearm,” and had previously attempted to check himself into The Recovery Village at Palmer Lake as a patient. The incident is considered an active and ongoing investigation.
Martin was held at the El Paso County Jail on a $25,000 bond and faces charges includeing felony menacing and harassment.