The El Paso County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man they call a "prolific offender."
Quinten Hickey, 26, was arrested June 30 in the 6800 block of Swan Road in Black Forest after deputies were alerted to an in-progress trespass. When they arrived on scene, Hickey relocated to a nearby structure in the 6900 Block of Juanita Street.
After members of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Tactical Support Group and K9 unit assumed control of the scene, Hickey surrendered without incident.
Hickey was wanted on "several outstanding felony warrants," and his "behavior had become increasingly violent," according to a news release from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
He has been booked into the El Paso County Jail for allegedly stealing a vehicle, eluding police, possessing burglary tools and violating parole.
