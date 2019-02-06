A proposal to build a new nature center in northern El Paso County is being met with favorable reaction from residents citywide.
El Paso County staff and the Colorado-based land-consulting firm Altitude Land Consultants unveiled the proposal during a community meeting Thursday at the Black Forest Fire and Rescue Station. More than 50 residents provided input on building the facility earmarked for construction in northern El Paso County (EPC).
The mission of the Bear Creek and Fountain Creek Nature Centers is to connect visitors to their natural and cultural resources, and inspire them to become stewards for the environment. The long-term success of the Bear and Fountain Creek centers inspired community desire to add a nature center in northern EPC.
Driving long distance has prevented citizens from visiting the existing nature centers, said EPC Recreation and Cultural Services Manager Todd Marts. “We have wonderful parks up north but no nature center. We want to find out where residents might want to have a nature center built and where funding might come from,” Marts said.
For this reason, EPC and Altitude Land Consultants (ALC) are collecting community input to help seek out a location, potential partnerships and collaborations, and long-term use and maintenance of a northern facility.
ALC Landscape Architectural Project Manager Jeff Webb said it wasn’t long ago when funding threatened closure of the Bear and Fountain Creek centers. But that climate has changed with the public supporting the addition of a new nature center. The Master Plan also proposes adding a new nature center in northern EPC, Webb said.
“Use of these nature centers, demand for services and support has grown rapidly during a time when the EPC population has more than doubled,” Webb said. “This is an exciting project because a new nature center can be a foundation to a better relationship with the natural world.”
Adding a new nature center would improve and update the County Park System and its fairgrounds, open spaces, parks, services and trails, Webb said. “The northern EPC population has grown, so this is a community-driven project. Your input matters, and we want your feedback about a location that makes sense and what EPC wants to accomplish,” Webb said.
A feasibility study is seeking to determine the most functional and advantageous location for the nature center, Webb said. Potential site amenities and costs, program opportunities, and funding, implementation and partnership opportunities figure in the planning process, he added.
Webb described the three nature centers as single-operating systems with each facility offering its unique environment. Bear Creek offers an expansive forestry outback whereas Fountain Creek’s wetland environment is a major attraction. The new nature center could offer a combination of both as long as the site is rich in natural resources, can support life and is close to public schools.
EPC has identified Black Forest Regional Park, Fox Run Regional Park and The Pineries Open Space as potential sites on which to build the nature center. Additional locations are being investigated as part of the feasibility study, Webb said, and recommendations will be based on access, cost, education, environment and opportunity.
Funding may be sought through capital campaign and private donations, grants, membership programs, naming rights and event fees, and public/private programming and operation partnerships, “We got some leads on prospective partnerships. Right now we want to find out what the public is interested in,” Marts said.
Risë Foster-Bruder, who lives near Powers Boulevard and Research Parkway, supports adding a nature center, she said. “The community has expanded since John (her husband) and I moved here. People want a nature center because the other two are located too far away,” Foster-Bruder said.
Bear Creek Supervisor Mary Jo Lewis agreed. “I am all for the project because northern residents need a nature center closer to home,” she said.
ALC is a Colorado-based land consulting firm that offers a full service civil and forensic engineering services, landscape architecture, land surveying, planning and urban design. ALC focuses chiefly on land development consulting for commercial, public and residential clients that include infill and new development, and remedial design services.
“Funding is always a challenge, and we need to think of ways to make this nature center a reality,” Webb said.