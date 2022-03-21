Gov. Jared Polis appointed El Paso County Attorney Diana May to the 4th Judicial District Court last week.
May, who has held her position as county attorney since 2019, will fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge G. David Miller, effective March 31. The district court serves El Paso and Teller counties.
“I am honored to be appointed to the 4th Judicial District Court bench by Gov. Polis,” May said in an emailed statement to The Gazette. “This has been a lifelong dream for me. I look forward to continuing my 27-year public service career by serving El Paso and Teller counties in this new role.”
It was unclear when May would begin her judgeship in the district court, but she is “in the process of working with Chief Judge [William] Bain on a start date,” May said.
“Diana is extremely talented, intelligent, hardworking, and knows the law,” El Paso Board of County Commissioners Chairman Stan VanderWerf said, in part, in a county news release Friday afternoon. “Interpreting the law and upholding justice is an enormous responsibility. She will bring experience, integrity, impartiality, a strong work ethic and a principled approach to her new role.”
El Paso County commissioners will appoint the next county attorney. It is one of two positions the board appoints directly.
May, a Colorado native, has served El Paso County for 25 years, 11 of which were spent with the County Attorney’s Office and 14 with the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Before she was appointed county attorney, she was first assistant county attorney from 2017 to 2019.
During her tenure in the County Attorney’s Office, May led 25 attorneys, defended the county against lawsuits, advised on employment law matters, and conducted employee and elected official trainings, according to the release. In previous roles she held as a team lead and chief deputy district attorney for the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, May prosecuted felony, sexual assault and homicide cases.
May also previously served as a deputy district attorney in the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office in the 1990s.
She has served on many boards throughout her career, including TESSA, Safe Passage, the Ending Violence Against Women Program and the El Paso County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council.
May graduated cum laude from Colorado State University and earned a juris doctorate from the University of Kansas School of Law.
