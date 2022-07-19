Eight Pikes Peak region residents recently became volunteer facilitators in CASA’s Supervised Exchange & Parenting Time program when they took an oath before Fourth Judicial District Judge Jill Brady. The swearing-in ceremony took place at the El Paso County Courthouse June 29, and it was the last step in the journey to become a SEPT volunteer.
The new volunteers completed 15 hours of training on topics such as mental health, substance abuse, cultural awareness, and the effects of domestic violence on children. These new volunteers can now sign up for shifts to work in CASA’s SEPT visitation center where they will monitor court-ordered supervised parenting time and document their observations for the court.
The role of the SEPT volunteer is critical to making sure that children in our community can maintain safe relationships with non-custodial parents when there is a court order in place for supervised parenting time. The new SEPT volunteers Geoff Bommelaere, Kristen Miles, April Christie, Janet Lovelace, Sarina Peters, Andres Diaz de Ramon, Jacqueline Ferguson and Valerie Hernandez.
CASA of the Pikes Peak Region is a 501©(3) charitable organization founded in 1989 as a local program of the National CASA Association. Serving El Paso and Teller counties, the organization’s core mission is to recruit, train, and support citizen volunteers in its Dependency & Neglect program to provide a voice and advocate for victims of child abuse and neglect. The nonprofit also operates the SEPT program, Milton Foster Children’s Fund and the Hanger, and Children & Families in Transition. With 340 volunteers who put in roughly 14,000 hours in the 2020-2021 fiscal year, CASA of the Pikes Peak Region provided advocates for 600 children and served a total of 1,340 children in three programs. For more information, visit casappr.org.