Toxoplasma gondii is a parasite that can infect warm blooded animals, including rodents and even us humans. It can cause disease, known as toxoplasmosis, but most infected humans do not have any symptoms.

Mild cases have flu-like symptoms, and more severe symptoms include organ damage and can be especially dangerous for pregnant people. If you’re pregnant, avoid scooping cat litter if possible, and visit the CDC page on toxoplasmosis if you want more information.

T. gondii also sometimes has the curious effect of making the infected animal bolder or less afraid of something and take more risks. For example, it can make rats and mice lose their fear of cats and make humans exhibit more risky behavior. In gray wolves, it turns out that T. gondii can make them more likely to become a pack leader, among other effects.

A study completed in 2022 on gray wolves in Yellowstone National Park was specifically interested in three behaviors (leaving a pack, becoming a pack leader, and approaching humans and human-made structures) and two causes of death (interspecific mortality, or fights with other wolf packs, and intraspecific mortality, or conflicts with humans) associated with higher levels of risk taking.

They found that deaths due to either cause were not more likely in infected wolves versus non-infected wolves. They also found that while gray wolves infected with T. gondii showed an increase in leaving their birth packs and an increase in the likelihood of becoming leaders of their own packs, these wolves were not approaching humans, cars, or human-made structures more often than wolves not infected with T. gondii.

This parasite can make rats and mice completely lose their fear of cats and actually be attracted to the smell of cats, but it cannot overcome the sheer fear of humans that wolves have.

Ryan Cutts grew up in the military roaming all over the country, but now Colorado is home. He has biology degrees from Pikes Peak State College and the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. He’s had a passion for wolves and wildlife my whole life, and has been blessed with the opportunity to work at the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center for a year and a half now.