TRI-LAKES AREA STUDENTS NAMED TO DEAN’S, PRESIDENT’S LISTS AT UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA
Five Tri-Lakes area students were named to the University of Alabama’s Dean’s and President’s lists for the fall 2018 term.
Leah Sundgaard and Jack Seymour had academic records during the fall term of a GPA between 3.5 and 3.9 and were named to the Dean’s List. Sydney Jones, Savannah Olmstead and Alexander LaVerde all had an academic record of a 4.0 GPA and were named to the President’s List. All are full-time undergraduate students taking a full course load.
The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala., was established in 1820 and is the oldest and largest of public universities in Alabama. It is ranked 51st among public universities by U.S. News and World Report.
MONUMENT STUDENT EARNS DEAN’S LIST HONORS AT CLEMSON UNIVERSITY
Connor J. Davis of Monument has been named to the Dean’s List at Clemson University in Clemson, S.C., for the fall 2018 semester. Davis is majoring in marketing. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student much have achieved a GPA between 3.50 and 3.99 on a 4.0 scale.
Clemson is a science- and engineering-oriented college founded in 1889. More than a century after its opening, the University provides diverse learning, research facilities and educational opportunities.
PPCC EARNS MILITARY FRIENDLY SCHOOLS: BRONZE DESIGNATION
Pikes Peak Community College has earned the 2019-20 Military Friendly Schools: Bronze Designation for its commitment to providing exceptional military/veteran programs. Bronze winners scored within 30 percent of the 10th best school in the large community college category.
“Our Military and Veterans Program provides support to active duty military, veterans and their family members, who currently make up 26 percent of PPCC’s student population,” said Paul DeCecco, PPCC’s Military and Veterans Programs director. “From the application process through graduation, we offers hands-on help with registration, program advising, paperwork processing and referral services to other departments and resources in the college and the community.”
Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey completed by the school. This year, 766 schools earned this prestigious designation. Now in its 10th year, the Military Friendly Schools list has come to set the standard for higher education institutions to provide the best opportunities for veterans and their spouses.