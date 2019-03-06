NORTHERN COLORADO SPRINGS STUDENTS NAMED TO UNIVERSITY OF IOWA’S DEAN’S LIST
Two northern Colorado Springs students have been named to the University of Iowa’s fall 2018 Dean’s List.
Michaela Argue and Tessa Lapointe, both undergraduate students who achieved a grade point average of 3.50 or higher on 12 semester hours or more of graded course work during a given semester were recognized by inclusion on the Dean’s List.
The University of Iowa is one of the nation’s premier public research universities, dedicated to academic excellence, groundbreaking discoveries and creations, commitment to Iowa and the world, and a culture that prizes community, diversity and opportunity.
TRI-LAKES AREA STUDENTS MAKE HONOR ROLL AT UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO
Tri-Lakes area students Claire Graziano and Clayton Hurford of Monument, and Greer Marshall of Colorado Springs, have earned Second Honors in the fall semester 2018 at the University of San Diego.
Second Honors students have a grade point average between 3.4 and 3.64.
With more than 8,000 students from 77 countries and 44 states, the University of San Diego offers eight academic divisions.
TRI-LAKES AREA STUDENTS MAKE DEAN’S LIST AT AZUSA PACIFIC UNIVERSITY
Four Tri-Lakes area students have made the academic Deans’ List at Azusa Pacific University in Azusa, Calif.
Rachel Bryant, Chloe Helffenstein and Sierra Lancaster of Monument, and Colin Wedge of northern Colorado Springs, are all honored for a fall 2018 grade-point average of 3.5 or better, and are joined by 1,976 students receiving the same honor.
Azusa Pacific University is an evangelical Christian university. With 61 bachelor’s degrees, 45 master’s degrees, 24 certificates, 12 credentials and eight doctoral programs, the university offers its more than 10,000 students a quality education on campus, online and at seven regional locations throughout Southern California.
TRI-LAKES AREA STUDENTS MAKE DEAN’S LIST AT GEORGIA TECH
Caroline Rogers of Monument and Andrew Wireman of northern Colorado Springs earned the distinction of Dean’s List honors at the Georgia Institute of Technology for fall 2018. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.
One of the nation’s leading research universities, the Georgia Institute of Technology has more than 25,000 undergraduate and graduate students enrolled, and is ranked in the nation’s top 10 public universities by U.S. News and World Report.