MONUMENT STUDENT NAMED TO CORNELL COLLEGE DEAN’S LIST
Cornell College named Austen Raamot of Monument among 227 students to its Dean’s List for the spring 2019 semester. Raamot was recognized with highest honors.
Twice each year — at the end of January and the end of May — the Dean of the College recognizes those students who have earned superior grades during the previous semester and enrolls them on the Dean’s List based upon their semester grade point average (Highest Honors: 4.000).
Cornell College is a national liberal arts college in Mount Vernon, Iowa with a student body from 47 states and 19 foreign countries, and renowned visiting speakers, faculty and entertainers.
MONUMENT RESIDENT GRADUATES FROM AZUSA PACIFIC UNIVERSITY
Monument resident Rachel Bryant has graduated from Azusa Pacific University in Azusa, Calif., in May, the university recently announced.
Bryant was among approximately 1,778 graduates at the spring commencement ceremonies. Bryant graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree.
With 61 bachelor’s degrees, 40 master’s degrees, 17 certificates, 11 credentials, eight doctoral programs and four associate degrees, Azusa Pacific University offers its more than 10,000 students an education on campus, online and at seven regional centers throughout Southern California.
MICHELA ARGUE NAMED TO UNIVERSITY OF IOWA PRESIDENT’S LIST
Michela Argue, a University of Iowa student from northern Colorado Springs (80921), studying in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, was named to the University of Iowa’s President’s List for the spring 2019 semester.
The UI, in Iowa City, Iowa, established the President’s List in the fall of 1983 to recognize academic excellence. In order to be included on the list, a student must have a minimum grade point average of 4.0 in all academic subjects for the preceding two semesters, with a total of at least 12 semester hours of credit per semester during that period.
Argue was one of more than 600 UI students named to the President’s List this semester.
KYN-AMY CHAN AMONG UNIVERSITY OF IOWA DEAN’S LIST HONOREES
A northern El Paso County student joins more than 5,700 students at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa, named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2019 semester.
Kyn-Amy Chan (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences) achieved a grade point average of 3.50 or higher on 12 semester hours or more of graded coursework given during a semester or summer session.
CONNOR DAVIS NAMED TO DEAN’S LIST AT CLEMSON UNIVERSITY
Connor J. Davis of Monument, whose major is marketing, has been named to the Dean’s List at Clemson University in Clemson, S.C., for the spring 2019 semester.
To be named to the Dean’s List, a student achieved a grade-point average between 3.50 and 3.99 on a 4.0 scale.
COLORADO COLLEGE GRADUATES ANNOUNCED
Two local students were among the 537 undergraduates receiving a Bachelor of Arts from Colorado College at its May 19 Commencement ceremony.
Rachael Martino (molecular biology), an Air Academy High School alum, and Miguel Mendez (sociology), a Lewis-Palmer High School alum, both graduated from CC this spring.
Colorado College was founded in Colorado Springs in 1874. The college operates on the innovative Block Plan, in which its approximately 2,100 undergraduate students study one course at a time in intensive 3 1/2-week segments.