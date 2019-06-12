MONUMENT’S JULIA PASCHAL RECOGNIZED FOR ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE AT TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Julia Paschal was named to the dean’s list at Tufts University in Medford/Somerville, Mass., for the spring 2019 semester. Dean’s List honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.
Tufts University, located on campuses in Boston, Medford/Somerville and Grafton, Mass., and in Talloires, France, is recognized among the premier research universities in the United States.
SLATTERY, SMITH EARN DEGREES AT GROVE CITY COLLEGE
Northern El Paso County’s Michael Slattery and William Smith were among the 511 students who received degrees during commencement exercises at Grove City College last month.
Grove City College in Grove City, Pa., is a national Christian liberal arts and sciences college established in 1876. It offers students degrees in more than 60 majors.
TCA ALUMNI NAMED TO DEAN’S LIST AT GROVE CITY COLLEGE
Three graduates of The Classical Academy were named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2019 semester at Grove City College in Grove City, Pa.
Logan Branch, an accounting major, has been named to the Dean’s List with distinction. Branch is a 2015 graduate of TCA and is the son of Jonathan and Julie Branch.
Robinson Crane, a biology major, has been named to the Dean’s List with distinction. Crane is a 2016 graduate of TCA and is the son of Stephen and LuAnne Crane.
Walt Smith, an economics major, has been named to the Dean’s List. Smith is a 2017 graduate of TCA and is the son of Scott and Sara Smith.
Students eligible for the Dean’s List have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59; for the Dean’s List with distinction, a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84; and for the Dean’s List with high distinction, a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.