LEWIS-PALMER GRAD EARNS DEAN’S LIST HONORS AT BLACK HILLS STATE UNIVERSITY
Jadie DeLange of Monument, a graduate of Lewis-Palmer High School, was named to the Dean’s List at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, S.D. DeLange is majoring in elementary education and is a member of the college’s volleyball team, according to the school’s athletics records.
MONUMENT STUDENT EARNS DEAN’S LIST HONORS AT HASTINGS COLLEGE
Veronica Schermerhorn of Monument has been named to the Dean’s List at Hastings College in Hastings, Neb., for the fall 2018 semester.
She is among 317 total students from 18 states and six countries to earn the honor during the fall semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.7-4.0 and be registered for full-time coursework. Schermerhorn is a member of Hastings College’s 2018 softball team, according to the school’s athletics records.
AIR ACADEMY HIGH GRAD NAMED TO KNOX COLLEGE DEAN’S LIST
Sierra Daniger, a graduate of Air Academy High School, has been named to the Knox College Dean’s List for the 2018 fall term. Daniger is studying biochemistry.
Founded in 1837, Knox College is a national liberal arts college in Galesburg, Ill. Knox enrolls students from nearly every state and more than 50 countries.
HEUSER & HEUSER ANNOUNCES SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITIES FOR COLORADO SENIORS
Heuser & Heuser, LLP has announced its Heuser Law Scholarship, and will award five $1,000 scholarships to Colorado high school seniors who will be attending college, trade school, or joining the military.
To apply, candidates must submit a hard-copy essay no longer than 1,000 words answering the following question: What is one thing you would change about your hometown?
Applicants must describe why and how they would change it, and how they would maintain the change they wish to see in their hometowns.
Submissions may be sent to:
Heuser and Heuser, L.L.P.
Attn: Emily Stockton
625 N. Cascade Ave., Suite 300
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
All entries must be postmarked before Feb. 1, 2019. Winners will be announced in February.