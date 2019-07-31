AREA RESIDENTS EARN BACHELOR’S DEGREES
Two Tri-Lakes area students have graduated from their respective universities with bachelor’s degrees.
They are:
• Morgan Day, of Palmer Lake, received a Bachelor of Arts degree from The College of Wooster in Wooster, Ohio. A Spanish and women’s, gender and sexuality studies double major at Wooster, Day is a graduate of Palmer Ridge High School.
• Michael Hartling, of Monument, received a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from The University of Utah in Salt Lake City.
DCC GRADUATE EARNS DEAN’S LIST HONORS
Nathan Ward, a Colorado Springs resident and graduate of Discovery Canyon Campus High School, was named to the spring 2019 semester Dean’s List at the University of Rochester in Rochester, N.Y. Ward is a junior majoring in biomedical engineering. He is the son of Keith Ward and Karen Costello.