TRI-LAKES AREA STUDENTS EARN DEAN’S LIST HONORS AT BELMONT UNIVERSITY
Six Tri-Lakes area students have achieved Dean’s List honors at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., for the spring semester.
They are: Mai-Thy Nguyen of Monument; and from northern Colorado Springs, Ashley Abbink, Natalie Merrill, Jackson Miller, Brennan Stuart and Rachel Winnick.
To be eligible, students must take a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C. Approximately 32% of Belmont’s 8,318 students qualified for the spring 2019 Dean’s List.
Belmont Provost Dr. Thomas Burns said, “This achievement for the fall semester indicates that these students have placed a high priority on their work at Belmont and have invested time and energy in their studies. It is our strong belief that consistent application in this manner will reap great benefits, which will equip them for a lifetime of learning and growing.”