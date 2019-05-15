MONUMENT RESIDENT EARNS BACHELORS IN UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA-LINCOLN SPRING COMMENCEMENT
Monument’s Madeline Rose Duven received her Bachelor of Science degree in business administration after the University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred 3,490 degrees during commencement exercises May 3 and 4. The spring graduating class was the largest in the university’s 150-year history.
“Of all the university’s awards, achievements and accomplishments of the past year — and there have been many — this is the one that gives me the most satisfaction,” said Chancellor Ronnie Green. “We have an all-time record number of graduates who have successfully completed their academic endeavors and who are embarking upon new adventures, dreams and goals. Their impact upon their families, their communities, Nebraska and the world will be immeasurable. This is truly what the mission of the university is all about.”
The graduation also included the debut of redesigned robes and regalia featuring the Nebraska “N.”
Duven is the daughter of William and Susan Duven. She graduated from Palmer Ridge High School.