MONUMENT AREA STUDENTS NAMED TO PRESIDENT’S LIST
Monument area students Will Blasé, Katie Kuss and Bailey Brown join more than 240 total students at Ouachita Baptist University who have been named to its fall 2018 President’s List.
To be named to the President’s List, a student must compile a 4.0 grade point average and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours.
Ouachita Baptist University, in Arkadelphia, Ark., is consistently ranked among the “Best National Liberal Arts Colleges” by U.S. News & World Report.