JULIA ELBERT MAKES DEAN’S LIST
Chadron State College in Chadron, Neb., announced Julia Elbert of Colorado Springs (80921) was one of 278 students named to the college’s spring Dean’s List.
Elbert and her fellow classmates earned at least a 3.5 cumulative grade point average on a 4.0 scale. Students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours of coursework during the semester to qualify.
Chadron State College, founded in 1911, is the only four-year, regionally-accredited college in the western half of Nebraska. Nearly 3,000 undergraduate, graduate and online students currently attend Chadron State and its curriculum offers programs and courses in more than 50 majors and endorsements and eight master’s degree programs.