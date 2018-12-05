CALLING ALL HIGH SCHOOL JUNIORS AND SENIORS: DEADLINES APPROACHING FOR MVEA SCHOLARSHIPS
Mountain View Electric Association, Inc. this year is awarding $25,000 in college scholarships, and is calling on students to apply.
The scholarship program includes scholarships to accredited colleges, universities, junior or community colleges, as well as a vocational/technical scholarship. New this year, a Power Lineman Scholarship will be awarded to students pursuing a career through a lineman training program, as well as a Power Engineer Scholarship for current college students pursuing a power engineering career.
High school juniors and seniors are invited to apply for the scholarships, as well as current college students going into power engineering careers.
Scholarship applications are due by Jan. 16, 2019. For more information on the scholarships and to download application forms, visit mvea.coop/scholarships.
For questions, contact Erica Meyer at 494-2654 or via email at erica.m@mvea.coop.