CLASSICAL ACADEMY GRADS NAMED TO GROVE CITY COLLEGE DEAN’S LIST
Three Classical Academy High School students have been named to the Grove City College’s Dean’s List for the fall 2018 semester.
Logan Branch, a senior accounting major, has been named to the Dean’s List. Branch is a 2015 graduate of Classical Academy High School and is the son of Jonathan and Julie Branch of Colorado Springs.
Robinson Crane, a junior biology major, has been named to the Dean’s List with High Distinction. Crane is a 2016 graduate of Classical Academy High School and is the son of Stephen and LuAnne Crane of Colorado Springs.
Walt Smith, a sophomore economics major, has been named to the Dean’s List with High Distinction. Smith is a 2017 graduate of Classical Academy High School and is the son of Scott and Sara Smith of Colorado Springs.
Students eligible for the Dean’s List have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59; for the Dean’s List with Distinction a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84; and for the Dean’s List with High Distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.
Grove City College is national Christian liberal arts and sciences college located in Grove City, Pa. Established in 1876, the college offers students degrees in more than 60 majors.