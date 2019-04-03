BLACK FOREST RESIDENT, USAFA ALUM NAMED KNIGHT-HENNESSY SCHOLAR AT STANFORD UNIVERSITY
Drew Edwards of Black Forest has been chosen as a Knight-Hennessy Scholar as he pursues a juris doctorate at Stanford Law School in Stanford, Calif.
Edwards graduated from the United States Air Force Academy with a bachelor’s degree in political science, and from Harvard University with a master’s degree in public policy. He aspires to improve public policy through a career in law.
At the Air Force Academy, he was cadet commander for Expeditionary Survival and Evasion Training, superintendent for the 53rd Academy Assembly, and a two-year Division I men’s basketball athlete.
Edwards received a full Presidential Scholarship to Harvard Kennedy School. At Harvard, he was vice president of the Armed Forces Committee. In the Air Force, he served as mission commander in the 2nd Space Operations Squadron, where he was recognized as Outstanding Officer of the Combat Rotation. Edwards has also been deployed to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.
According to its website, the Stanford University Knight-Hennessy Scholars “develops a community of future global leaders to address complex challenges through collaboration and innovation. Every year, up to 100 high-achieving students from around the world will receive full funding to pursue any graduate degree at Stanford, including the DMA, JD, MA, MBA, MD, MFA, MS, and PhD programs, as well as joint- and dual-degrees. Knight-Hennessy Scholars is the largest fully endowed scholars program in the world.”