“Ah, mon ami, remember that first you eat with your eyeballs!” That uncharacteristically jovial French chef was the first to speak this truth to me. Actually, he was speaking to untold millions who were watching his television show, but it felt like he was speaking to me.
That French accent echoes in my mind every time I gaze upon beautiful food. And it need not be haute cuisine to be beautiful; sometimes it’s as simple as produce at its peak. Gleaming heirloom tomatoes crowned with glossy whipped goat cheese (don’t worry, no goats were harmed in the making of this recipe) all atop fluffy, scallion shortcakes. So beautiful that it made the cover of Deb Perelman’s inaugural publication, “The Smitten Kitchen Cookbook.” (Yes, another recipe cribbed from Aunt Deb.)
It’s rarely effortless to make food look so beautiful. This is why professional food photographers have jobs. But sometimes the raw beauty of the season’s ingredients simply speak for themselves.
So as these lazy summer days wane, grab some heirloom tomatoes, thank Aunt Deb and fake a French accent as you serve another delightfully summer dish.
Ingredients
Scallion shortcakes
• 2 cups + 2 Tbsp all purpose flour
• 2 tbsp baking powder
• ¾ tsp salt
• 5 tbsp chilled unsalted butter, diced
• 1 scallion or green onion
• 1 cup whole milk
Tomato melange
• 2 tbsp EVOO
• 1½ tbsp red wine vinegar
• ¼ salt
• Pinch of sugar
• Black pepper
• ½ lbs heirloom cherry tomatoes
Cheese topping
• 3 tbsp heavy cream, chilled
• 4 oz goat cheese
• 2 scallions
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Combine all shortcake dry ingredients in large bowl. Cut in chilled butter cubes with pastry blender. (Alternatively you can use a food processor for this.) The result will look like coarse meal.
In go the scallions and whole milk. Stir to evenly incorporate. Roll/form dough to a 1 inch thickness. Cut out 3-inch rounds.
Place dough rounds on greased baking tray, and into preheated oven for approximately 15-20 minutes.
Meanwhile wash and bifurcate tomatoes. Christen tomato halves with oil/vinegar/seasonings.
Additionally, whip the chilled cream to soft peaks (by hand or with mixer). Then beat in the goat cheese until light and homogeneous.
Finally, cut each shortcake into halves and build each with a mound of dressed tomatoes, a generous dollop of whipped cheese and garish with chopped scallions. Ah, mon ami!
