Another name is being added to the growing roster of Denver-area restaurants expanding to Colorado Springs.
Parry’s Pizzeria & Bar, which specializes in New York-style pizza and a wide selection of craft beers, says it will open its first Springs location in late January at the north-side InterQuest Marketplace shopping center, northeast of Interstate 25 and InterQuest Parkway.
Parry’s plans a full-service, approximately 5,000-square-foot restaurant at InterQuest Marketplace, said Nate Lyon, the restaurant chain’s marketing director. It will have about 100 full- and part-time employees.
The Springs location will be the 10th for Parry’s, which has restaurants in Castle Rock, Centennial, Englewood, Greenwood Village, Highlands Ranch, Johnstown, Longmont, Northglenn and Charlotte, N.C.
Colorado Springs has been an expansion target for Parry’s in recent years, Lyon said.
Parry’s has heard from customers at its Denver-area locations who’ve urged it to consider the Springs, he said. At the same time, the chain is a growing brand, and will add at least three new locations in 2020.
“Colorado Springs has been kind of on our wish list for a while,” Lyon said. “We get a lot of anecdotal comments from loyal customers that we should come down there ... Obviously it’s a fast-growing market and there’s a lot of good other tenants going in the area.”
InterQuest Marketplace, and the larger InterQuest area, is one of the city’s fastest growing residential and commercial hubs.
Restaurants, stores, hotels, banks and apartment complexes, among others, have flocked to InterQuest. In-N-Out Burger of California, Ent Credit Union and Penrose-St. Francis Health Services also are building facilities in the area.
At InterQuest Marketplace, Parry’s will be near a new Scheels All Sports outdoor retail store that’s under construction in the shopping complex and scheduled to open in 2021. In Johnstown, Parry’s also has a location that’s a short drive from the state’s only other Scheels store.
Parry’s also will be near the family-oriented Great Wolf Lodge hotel and water park in InterQuest Marketplace.
“The Great Wolf Lodge is a big family pull, and we’re big with families,” Lyon said.
Parry’s was launched in 2007 as a “small New York-style pizza joint with handmade pies, the best Buffalo wings around, and huge calzones,” according to its website. It was named for a native New Yorker who started the restaurant but is no longer part of the company; Parry’s now is owned by a Massachusetts-based private equity firm.
Over the years, Parry’s has expanded its menu to offer salads, hot sandwiches and appetizers. Craft beer is a large part of the Parry’s concept; the InterQuest Marketplace location will have about 90 craft beers on tap, including several Colorado varieties, Lyon said.
The Parry’s restaurants also are designed with an “industrial New York warehouse feel,” along with textiles and fixtures to conjure up a New York City look and feel, the company’s website says.
Parry’s will join Anthony’s Pizza, Jax Fish House, Atomic Cowboy, Fat Sully’s Pizza, Denver Biscuit Co., Dos Santos Tacos, Oskar Blues Grill & Brew and the ViewHouse as Denver-area restaurants and entertainment concepts that have expanded to Colorado Springs in recent years or announced they’re coming.
Although it hasn’t officially made an announcement, Parry’s already plans a second Colorado Springs location.
Parry’s will occupy a roughly 2,500-square-foot space at the Powers Pointe shopping center, southwest of Powers Boulevard and Barnes Road in northeast Colorado Springs, Lyon said.
Parry’s will join Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, LongHorn Steakhouse, Tokyo Joe’s and other retailers and restaurants at Powers Pointe.
The smaller Parry’s at Powers Pointe will be more of a fast-casual environment with a large menu, but will focus on pizza by the slice and have about 40 craft beers on tap, Lyon said. The second location also is expected to open in January, he said.
