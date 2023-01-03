The government of the Town of Monument is in a precarious place following the events of the past few weeks.
Attorney Grant Van Der Jagt was hired last month to conduct an investigation into a possible campaign violation.
Then, a few days later as Van Der Jagt began his probe, Interim Town Attorney Kathryn Sellars resigned.
Van Der Jagt was to present his investigation findings at a special meeting last week. But that didn’t happen.
That meeting was dysfunctional, to say the least. It’s available to view on the town’s YouTube page at youtube.com/watch?v=0niHWVgj2ug.
Mayor Pro Tem Kelly Elliott, who presided over the meeting, attempted to enforce parlimentary rules and “rules of decorum” throughout. Nonetheless, shouts from the audience, barbs bandied by councilmembers to each other and to the audience, and legal questions no one seemed to be able to answer abounded.
A board without a solicitor is a board unmoored. A good town attorney keeps the board’s actions in check and makes sure they are informed of and protected from any legal consequences.
One issue is whether the council even had standing at the time of the special meeting, held Dec. 28. The home rule charter, which was approved at the Nov. 8 election, stated the new council would take control in January. However, members of that council were sworn in last week. Which is correct?
If only legal counsel could advise ... but the town has none at the moment. And it would have been nearly to hire one on short notice during the holidays.
Another issue was the is the fact that Van Der Jagt’s 140-page report was leaked to members of the public, including Tribune sister paper The Gazette, ahead of the meeting. And his findings were damning to many, some of whom were present at that meeting. The findings are another story.
Also at issue is that the report names town staff who weren’t notified, ahead of last week’s meeting that they would be mentioned in its presentation. According to state statute, town personnel has a right to be notified ahead of time if they will be discussed in executive session. They can opt to have the discussion in executive session or in public. The fact that the report was leaked ahead of the meeting made the information public before town staff — notably, Town Manager Mike Foreman — were given time to obtain a legal representative.
A comment on the posting of the video of the meeting sums it up well: “Wow ... this was a very dysfunctional Town Council Meeting. There was no control of the meeting. There was no official legal support for the Town Council to provide solid assistance and representation to the Council. There was sabotage and break of trust by council members. Thank goodness for the Parlimentarian but his advice wasn’t effectively helping the chair in keeping the meeting in order (a benefit of using Robert’s Rules of Order is to mitigate this type of chaos and to allow the Chair to coherently address all issues brought to bear).... I understand the emotions going through in the room but it wasn’t acknowledged in a controlled and constructive manner. I am very saddened (and I am sure our Town staff are horrified) that this is happening in our town and our town leadership is representing us in this unprofessional manner.”
The meeting adjourned after Mayor-elect Mitchell LaKind walked out, following the failure of his initial motion to adjourn the meeting, which was in a stalemate: Van Der Jagt wanted the board to discuss his report in executive session, but the report had already been leaked to the public, yet town staff who were mentioned in the report had not been given notice that they would be discussed, nor had been able to exercise their option of being discussed in public or executive session or to enlist legal representation.
It was a Sisyphean effort, a circular argument to which there appear to be no correct resolution, other than that the meeting should be postponed until those in charge are deterimined to be in charge and can figure out how to legally proceed.
I believe that starts with the board (the town) retaining a solicitor.
What a mess!
