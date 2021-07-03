Dylan Redwine's skull had evidence of blunt force trauma and damage caused by a sharp tool, an expert witness testified Thursday.
During testimony in the trial against Dylan's father, Mark Redwine, Diane France, a forensic anthropologist who studied Dylan's remains, said two markings on Dylan's skull were created by a blade inserted into the 13-year-old's head.
“I think I can say it was a sharp instrument,” France said.
France was unable to determine what caused the blunt force trauma to Dylan's skull, but said it was caused by something hitting Dylan's head forcefully, or his head hitting something forcefully. It could have been caused by a large animal, presumably after Dylan died, she said.
More damage to the skull and other bones analyzed by France was consistent with damage caused by scavenging animals that presumably came along after Redwine died, France testified.
Dylan Redwine of Monument disappeared in November 2012 while visiting his father near Durango at a time of discord between Mark Redwine and his ex-wife, who lives in Monument. Mark Redwine is charged with second-degree murder.
In June of 2013, some of the boy’s remains were found 10 miles from his father’s home, and in 2015 Dylan’s skull was found at a different location, miles from where the rest of his body was found.
Dylan's half-brother, Brandon Redwine, also testified Thursday that Mark Redwine seemed relatively unconcerned after his son disappeared, and did not get involved with efforts to find Dylan. "It was hard, because I didn’t see emotion,” Brandon Redwine testified.
Decades earlier, in the 1980s, Mark Redwine made a comment on a camping trip that a remote area in the mountains was a good place to leave a body, his ex-wife, Betsy Horvath, testified.
Mark Redwine — long a figure of suspicion among the boy’s other family members — was indicted in July 2017, roughly two years after Dylan's skull was discovered. Investigators said they needed time to bolster their case against him.
The trial, held at the La Plata County Courthouse in Durango, is expected to last four to five weeks. Mark Redwine faces the potential of up to 48 years in prison if convicted of second-degree murder, the top charge against him. He is also charged with child abuse resulting in death. He has pleaded not guilty to both counts.
The trial has on multiple occasions been delayed by coronavirus concerns after members of the Mark Redwine's defense team said they exhibited symptoms.
