It was nearly inevitable. The family has descended from every corner of the globe to impose upon you and your good hosting graces. They have filled up the guest rooms and spilled over onto the couches. They’re all here, everywhere. Merry Christmas.
It’s probably because of how much they love your cooking and bartending skills; not to mention your wine cellar. Who doesn’t enjoy free booze? Either way, they are here and eagerly anticipating your culinary prowess — even for breakfast … and bagels won’t cut it.
At least you received that matching sweater and sock set you never wanted!
But seriously, isn’t it a good thing that you’ve been reading this column all year? Because for breakfast, we’ve got a trick that will impress those loitering and lazy house guests. In our estimation this is the easiest “from scratch” “gourmet” “fresh baked” breakfast item conceivable. Easier than pancakes or waffles, and with a touch of novelty that amps the wow factor, the Dutch Baby (or German pancake, or Bismarck) is a soufflé ostensibly derived from a form of German pancake.
Whatever its history, whatever you call it, and whatever you top it with, it’s just simple and easy and fantastic. So, slap this thing together in minutes and prepare for those outta towners to gawk and then never leave. (Maybe this is a bad idea.)
THE DUTCH BABY
Servings: 6; scale up or down at will
2 cups whole milk
2 cups flour
4 eggs
6 tablespoons butter
Add a tablespoon of butter to each of six 16-ounce baking dishes. (Again, the recipe can scale up or down depending on how many guests are lurking.) Place baking dishes in the oven, heated to 350 F. Wait for the butter to bubble.
Meanwhile, blend the milk, flour and eggs to a frothy batter. Pour even amounts of batter into hot baking dishes. Bake for 20 to 30 minutes, or until soufflés rise and are slightly brown.
Serve immediately, as they will quickly deflate. Top with powdered sugar, jams, jellies, lemon curd, grated nutmeg, fresh fruit, brandy hard sauce (if family is particularly irritating), or whatever you dream up.
