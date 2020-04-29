St. Peter Catholic Church will host a drive-thru food drive benefiting Tri-Lakes Cares on Saturday, May 2.
Broths, beef stew, kidney beans, refried beans, canned fruit (pineapple, pears, peaches), canned chicken and non-food items like shampoo, conditioner and body wash are needed. All non-perishable items will be accepted but, please, no canned green beans or corn, as TLC has an overabundance of these items.
Donations will be accepted in the north parking lot from 9 a.m. to noon, loaded directly into trucks and taken to Tri-Lakes Cares. Father Gregory, Father Michael, deacons, teachers and staff will collect donations and donors will not need to leave their vehicles. St. Peter is located at 55 Jefferson St., Monument.
The community is also invited to drive through with or without a donation. Father Michael and Father Gregory will be available to give blessings to those who desire them. Please also wear a mask.