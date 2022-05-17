When our kids were little, the neighborhood playgroup met on a regular basis. Sometimes, we went to the playground because there were things to climb on, benches to sit on and shade under some trees. The sand was plentiful and the swings were new. Other times, we met at someone’s house where the kids played and had snacks.
There were usually a few spats but for the most part, the kids got along well. The adult conversation over coffee focused on timeouts, timetables, bedtime rules and helping kids with homework.
We knew one another well, us moms, because the playgroup continued for years. Toddlers grew into pre-teens while teenagers headed to college. That longevity provided a glimpse into the issues we would face when our kids reached the next phase of development and decision-making. We debated the ideal age for our kids to have cellphones. We wondered how we would monitor their activity on social media, and how we’d establish rules around driving and dating.
Discussing parenting issues was a central part of the playgroup no matter who showed up. After a while, everyone knew one another well; we knew each other’s parenting styles and how problems were solved. The kids knew whose house had the strictest rules and how those rules worked. Simply put, they understood where each parent drew the lines in the sand. Now, we’re empty nesters and the challenges are different.
Across the political landscape, it’s hard to see where the lines are drawn in the country. From one election to the next, things hang in the balance. I ask myself, what will change and what will remain the same? American history demonstrates values and principles based on the Constitution, its amendments, and the idea of unalienable rights. The Declaration of Independence says that unalienable rights are universal and fundamental. They’re essential aspects of the dignity and capacity for freedom that are part of human nature. These rights are the basis of America’s legislative landmarks.
American history teaches us that the 14th Amendment established the principle of equal protection under the law. The 15th Amendment granted Black men the right to vote, followed by the 19th Amendment guaranteeing women the right to vote. Later on, the Supreme Court ruled that segregated seating on buses was unconstitutional. In 1954, the Supreme Court ruled that segregation in public schools was illegal and the Civil Rights Act of 1964 ended segregation in public places and banned employment discrimination on the basis of race, religion, sex or national origin. These laws have reaffirmed that equality is the foundation of democracy and our nation has not wavered from them.
In 1972, the Supreme Court ruled that laws denying or restricting a woman’s right to an abortion violated the Constitution’s right to privacy. It was intended to protect the private relationship between physicians and patients and ensure equality and access to health care regardless of gender. HIPAA laws protect the privacy of personal health information while basic access to healthcare is the underlying purpose of Medicare, Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act.
Much to my chagrin, in recent years we’ve seen the rights of women eroded and the authority of doctors curtailed. Respect for the privacy of personal and family decisions hangs in the balance in state legislatures and the Supreme Court. When residents of Texas can sue someone who gives a ride to a health care clinic on the assumption that they’re accessing a medical service, the right to privacy disappears. When a woman’s texts and phone calls can be obtained in order to charge her with the crime of accessing medical care, our personal freedom is violated. And when we are afraid to open our mailboxes to get prescriptions, something is fundamentally wrong.
What’s next, I ask. Should we worry about driving to a pharmacy because someone might notify law enforcement that a crime is underway? Should a law enforcement official be required to accompany an adult whenever they go to a medical appointment? Some might even propose that surveillance systems with cameras be installed in exam rooms as a requirement for the licensing of hospitals, medical facilities and pharmacies. Others have proposed laws calling it a crime to travel across state borders for medical care.
Some rights appear to be vanishing before our very eyes and that concerns me greatly. Like many other women, these fears wake me up during the night. I worry about young women and their futures, their families, their careers and their choices. I want to know that our freedom, our independence and our intelligence is respected and valued in our nation. We’re smart, decisive, compassionate and wise. Steadfast and unmovable. Armed with intelligence and knowledge, we’re capable and independent human beings. To assume anything less insults our very core. So, we’ll right these wrongs in Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and everywhere else. And, we’ll continue to pull ourselves up by our bootstraps and carry on, purposeful and passionate as we draw our own lines in the sand.
Julie Richman is a freelance writer, project manager and consultant. She and her family have lived in Colorado Springs for 23 years. Contact Julie with comments or ideas for her column at jdrichman6845@msn.com.