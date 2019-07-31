Douglas County firefighters had a scary night battling flames along Colorado Highway 67 near Sedalia late Tuesday, crews with the West Douglas County Fire Protection District said.
Firefighters of South Metro Fire Rescue responded to reports of two fires burning near North Madge Gulch Road and Highway 67 at about 6:30 p.m.
The #NorthHighway67Fire has burned 4.39 acres of steep terrain as observed from @COStateFire Multi-Mission Aircraft. 1 Firefighter is being evaluated for a minor injury. Crews will remain on the fire line all night and additional firefighters will arrive in the morning. pic.twitter.com/YrYOmmu9bW— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 31, 2019
"We know it was scary tonight and not being able to come home did not help matters any. Please understand that due to limited access to both fires we had to turn Highway 67 into a command post and we feared falling debris along the roadway," the fire district said in a Facebook post.
A stretch of the highway was closed for several hours but no evacuations were ordered.
The fire near Madge Gulch was quickly extinguished after scorching an area about 50-feet by 50-feet on Tuesday. The second fire, called the North Highway 67 Fire, continues to smolder on five blackened acres near North Oak Valley Road midday Wednesday. Firefighters hiked up steep terrain to build containment lines for the flames that engulfed shrubs, grass and trees. The fire is 100% contained and the team of 20 firefighters expect to have the fire completely extinguished Wednesday evening.
The causes of both fires were being investigated.