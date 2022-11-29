Donald Duck made an assumption about Col. Joe Namath. Donald (not his real name) was an airman stationed in Stuttgart, Germany who had just arrived into the country on the exact day the squadron was having a “hail and farewell” dinner to greet the newbies and say goodbye to those at the end of their tours.
As his sponsor picked him up at the airport, he told the young airman how fortunate the timing of his arrival was in relation to the “hi and bye” event occurring that night.
The airman only had a couple of hours to get situated in the barracks before heading to the squadron building for the night’s event. When he arrived, it was the typical mixer with people standing around in civilian clothes clutching their favorite adult beverage. As Donald was a new face, over the next 60 minutes a number of people would come and introduce themselves welcoming him to the Bavarian region of Germany.
At one point, an older gentleman came up to him sticking his hand out and saying, “Hello, I’m Joe Namath.” Figuring the man was joking with him, he smiled and said, “I’m Donald Duck.” The man smiled back. Well, the next morning “Donald” put his uniform on and went to work. His supervisor informed him he had an appointment at 9:00 a.m. with the commander to officially report in to the unit.
Donald walked in, stood at attention and snapped a salute. He looked in horror at the man sitting behind the desk. Col. Joe Namath, who possesses the same name as the famous New York Jets quarterback, while looking sternly stared at the young man, returned the salute, and after a few tense moments smiled and said, “Welcome to Germany, Airman Duck.” The airman breathed a sigh of relief the colonel hadn’t taken his smart aleck assumption of the previous night too seriously.
Assumptions can lead to trouble when you assume you know the intentions of someone. People assumed that Bernie Madoff was protecting their investment, yet he was living his life of luxury based on a huge Ponzi scheme. In a famous newspaper stumble, the Chicago Daily Tribune headlined that Thomas Dewey had beat President Harry S. Truman. And yet, we do not have a President Dewey in our list of past presidents. The newspaper staff had called the race too early, assuming they knew who was going to win.
When I was in my 20s, I bought a Ford Mustang from a colleague. I bought it on a very cold day in Jacksonville, Arkansas. It was nearly new, so I assumed it had an air conditioner. A few months later on a very warm day I started messing with the controls to turn on the air conditioner. I shook my head in disbelief and likely uttered some verbal frustration comments. There was no air conditioner … I had bought a car with no air conditioner. How is that possible? Who even makes such a car?
There is on assumption you can’t get wrong. In fact, you must get it right because your eternity hangs in the balance. We should not assume we are a Christian because of our nationality, our lineage or even the regular attendance of religious services. In fact, we shouldn’t consider ourselves a Christian merely because we think we follow the Ten Commandments.
Being a Christian is only based upon acknowledging your need for a savior, confessing your sin and entering into a transformative walking, talking relationship with Jesus Christ. It’s the most amazing relationship you will ever have.
Tony “T-Bar” Barnes is a 28-year veteran of the Marine Corps and Air Force. He is also retired from the Department of Veteran Affairs and can be reached at tbarnugget@yahoo.com.