For the first time in program history, Palmer Ridge gymnastics — a combined District 38 team with athletes from Lewis-Palmer and Palmer Ridge — had two girls compete in the finals of the state gymnastics tournament earlier this month at Thornton High School.
Junior Megan Dumond, a junior at Lewis-Palmer, and Kelsi Sandoval, a sophomore at Palmer Ridge, made the Class 5A finals in three of the four individual events. The competition took place Nov. 1-3.
“I was really nervous,” Dumond said. “I didn’t think I would qualify for state. Much less make it into the finals. So, when I got into finals it was a real shock.
“From there, it was, ‘Do the best that you can.’ I knew I probably wasn’t going to win going up against some of these girls from Denver. All you can do is do the best you can and see where you end up.”
Dumond scored a 9.325 in vault in the finals, which placed her 12th among 14 girls.
Dumond is a three-sport athlete who maintains a 4.3 weighted GPA. She lettered in track last year as a pole vaulter and is a diver on the Lewis-Palmer swim and dive team, which is also a combined District 38 squad.
“For the first time I’m going to take some time off from gymnastics,” said Dumond, who is a three-year member of the gymnastics team. “I won’t take too much time off and I’ll pick it up again in April. Gymnastics is one of those sports where if you’re gone for too long you forget everything.”
Dumond said her body is taking a beating from gymnastics.
“My body is breaking down, she said. “It’s just so much impact work. Everything I do in gymnastics is just so much landing.”
Sandoval qualified for the finals in vault, uneven bars and floor. She was 14th in vault (9.250), 14th in uneven bars (8.975) and 10th in floor (9.275).
Sandoval did not begin the year with the Bears, but joined the team a couple of weeks into the season.
There were 17 gymnasts (five freshman) on Palmer Ridges team this season.
“It was a super season,” said Bears’ coach Kathy Clowes “The girls all did well and we all got along great.”
The Bears train at Clowes’ SunDance Studio in Monument.
Palmer Ridge qualified for state as a team in 2017.
Palmer Ridge had only two individual state qualifiers in the program’s 10-year history before this season; Kiersten Clowes (Kathy’s daughter, who now works as an assistant coach for the Bears) and Rayne Liu (who finished 15th in floor in 2017).