MONUMENT • Rather than approve a resolution opposing Colorado Proposition 122, Lewis-Palmer School District 38 will wait to see the voter outcome of it before amending its own policies.
The district’s school board had a special meeting Nov. 1, where it followed up discussion from the meeting prior whether to approve a resolution opposing psychoactive substances in the D38 community as it related to Colorado Proposition 122 on the Nov. 8 ballot. After further discussion at the special meeting, the board voted down the resolution.
Colorado Proposition 122 proposes to define certain psychedelic plants and fungi as natural medicine including dimethyltryptamine (DMT), ibogaine, mescaline excluding peyote, psilocybin and psilocyn. It also decriminalizes the personal use, possession, growth and transport of natural medicines for persons 21 years old and older and creates the Regulated Natural Medicine Access Program for licensed healing centers to administer natural medicine services.
The proposed resolution reviewed by the D38 board stated the district prioritizes “Safe, healthy and welcoming schools” as a key goal in its strategic plan.
“Increased exposure and access to hallucinogenic/psychoactive drugs in our community is not in the best interest of the safety, health and well-being of our students; especially during a time when our LPSD38 community of parents and educators are already working to combat student exposure to other harmful drugs and substances,” the resolution stated.
The resolution also noted Colorado Proposition 122 limits local jurisdiction from having the authority to enact regulations that may align with its own community and reduce exposure to psychedelic drugs.
Board secretary Tiffiney Upchurch, who took the lead on creating the resolution, said it had two intentions. The first was the lack of control. The second aimed toward a bigger picture of wanting to set a precedent where, as a board, it stands firm and strong on ensuring D38 students, when they are in the district’s buildings, are indeed provided a safe, healthy and welcoming school.
“We already see in our communities we have a problem with fentanyl. We have a problem with vaping,” Upchurch said. “This is to solidify again that towards all mind-altering drugs, we want to take a firm stand on being proactive and protecting our students.”
Board vice-president Theresa Phillips said, since the proposition had not been voted on at the time, she felt the board’s efforts may be better suited within the district’s own substance policies.
“I would rather have more discussion in the future after this is voted on and after we know how it will play out within the state and within the local districts,” Phillips said.
Upchurch said she had the same sentiment.
Board Treasurer Ron Schwartz said these types of state propositions tend to create division between board members serving as elected officials who are also voting citizens. He agreed with Phillips and Upchurch.
“In the spirit of transparency and candor, as an individual, a voter and a citizen, I’m against [the proposition],” he said. “As a board member, elected official and representative of the community and the students, I concur with both Mrs. Phillips and Mr. Upchurch. We should work diligently to ensure we don’t have mind-altering substances near or in our school system.”
Schwartz said he wondered if the board could build a message or a policy regarding the use or presence of such substances in the school system, because it may avoid their measures from a political frame.The board voted against the resolution 3-1.