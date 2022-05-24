MONUMENT • Brian Polh was recently hired as principal for Lewis-Palmer School District 38’s Ray E. Kilmer Elementary School, starting next school year.
At the May 16 Board of Education meeting, Superintendent KC Somers introduced Pohl, whom he said was a standout among a field of highly qualified candidates, and had certain qualities that stood out to members of D38’s search committee. These included empathic listening, communication skills, a desire to create a positive culture, and citing research, data and evidence in his work.
Pohl comes to D38 with more than 25 years of experience in roles including teacher and high school principal. Most recently, Pohl served as principal for a newly opened K-8 school for Widefield School District 3.
Pohl comes with a background in science as well as technology education and has a master’s degree in education and educational leadership from Colorado State University.
He said he was excited to become part of a “great school system.”
“I look forward to joining the team and helping find ways that I can add a little bit of value to what you’re already doing,” Pohl said. “I really feel I align well with Kilmer and what they’re already doing, and hopefully with our cultures being aligned, we can continue to grow together as a community.”
Pohl said he looks forward to working in a mission-driven school district where growth and innovation are the drivers of excellence for students.
In other business, the board recognized the Palmer Ridge High School and Lewis-Palmer High School speech and debate teams, which competed in March at the Grand Regional National Qualifier Tournament.
LPHS students who qualified for nationals, to be held in Louisville, Ky. in June, were: Harry Harcrow, (Dramatic Interpretation); Andrew Knierim, (Humorous Interpretation); and Halie Mason and Anita Gichuki (Duo). Qualifying from PRHS were Diya Suri and Cole Wickert (Public Forum); and Luxe Palmer (Poetry Oral Interpretation).
Coaches Erin White (PRHS) and Brian Hoff (LPHS) explained some of the aspects of the competition and introduced the qualifying students. Hoff noted the national competition is a weeklong tournament and the largest academic competition in the world for high school students.
“Ultimately, what these students have to do to get there is hae an incredible amount of drive, an incredible amount of skill, talent and passion,” Hoff said. “It’s not one of those activities or skills where you need a lot of natural talent. It’s one of those activities where work trumps everything else.”
Gichuki, a senior at Lewis-Palmer, said she has enjoyed her four years in speech and debate but never qualified for nationals until now.
“I finally get to show the rest of the nation what I love to do and it’s with my best friends,” she said. “It’s so exciting.”
PRHS competitor Palmer said she had been doing speech and debate for about seven years, and it’s and one of her favorite activities. She said the Oral Interpretation category involved using a mix of prose, poetry and drama, mixed mediums in order to tell a story or deliver a theme. Speech and debate is an especially important skill for students who may suffer from anxiety and have difficulty with public speaking, she said.
For Suri, a junior at Palmer Ridge, not only has public forum debate forced her to look at both sides of an argument, it’s exposed her to a variety of topics, she said.
“The analytical skills I have learned I have used in my classes every day and has made me a more confident person overall,” Suri said.
Additionally, the D38 Bearbotics Club was honored for earning the “Gracious Professionalism” award after making playoffs. Coach Mike Hinkle described the district’s robotics club as a “varsity team for the mind,” and was on hand to demonstrate one of its projects, Haribou.
“There’s a big element of team performance in this to work,” Hinkle said. “We are now the third ranked team in Colorado — that’s among every high school in every school district you can think of. We’re also in the top 6 percent in the world.”
With 3,300 teams competing from 26 countries, Hinkle said Bearbotics can now make the claim to being a “world class” program.
He said Haribou, which was student designed and built, was one of the better performing robots among the competition.
The demonstration showed how the robot can gather balls from the floor and shoot them into the basket, moving in any direction and having the ability to spin while moving in a straight line. The robot can also climb metal pipes, which Hinkle said was one of the more difficult engineering challenges for the team this year.
“We’re very proud of this, and we are super proud of these students,” Hinkle said. “We think it’s a great program and opportunity for future engineering students in D38.”
Pohl, given his background in technology education, added that in his experience, about 10% of a person’s effort on a project like Haribou goes toward fabricating hardware and software and writing code, while the remaining 90% of effort goes toward figuring out why it didn’t work.
“That’s a great skill set to have for later in life,” Pohl said. “What those kids did was awesome and by no means is less than amazing what they’re doing.”