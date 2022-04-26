MONUMENT • In an effort to ensure the work to correct and update the geothermal heating and cooling system in Palmer Ridge is completed before the next school year, the Lewis-Palmer School District 38 Board of Education approved the additional estimated cost to complete the project.
At the school board’s April 18 meeting, Chris Coulter, the district’s executive director of operations, presented an updated scope, timeline and estimated cost to complete what has been determined the best course of action to finish the geothermal project.
Coulter said the borefield portion of the project is now 100% complete.
Geothermal borefields are arrays of vertical boreholes which are drilled into the ground and fitted mostly with polyethylene single or double U-tubes and grouted with a backfill material.
Coulter relayed the contractors who installed the borefield said the system should have water from the earth circulating through it by May 20 to feed the system’s heat pumps throughout the building.
With the borefield in place and set to be online soon, the next steps would be to address the combination of predicted environmental stress cracking and a hydraulic surge to the system’s eight-inch PVC piping, which Coulter said is the cause of a lot of the piping’s problems at the start of the system’s supply lines coming from the outdoor system.
He said some forensics would be done the PVC sections to see if, in fact, glycol is the cause of or is contributing to the issues.
Moving forward, the project will involve replacing the PVC with six-inch steel piping in its next phase, he said.
“We should not have any more problems with it or supply side lines,” Coulter said.
The next phase would also involve a new secondary pump serving the graphic and fine arts portion of the campus and the auditorium, as well as add hydronic, supply and return pumps in adjacent classroom locations.
Coulter said the desired scope of work also involves replacement of two existing 100-horsepower pumps for energy savings.
With the new engineering involved and other costs to the process and accessories for the system like new pipe fittings and sleeves, Coulter said a cost estimate for the borefield and Phase 2 of the project to date is $2.44 million. A cumulative savings including maintenance and utilities results in a simple payback of nine years, he said.
While this cost was once projected to be as high as $4.5 million, Coulter said the final costs should actually be less than the predicted $2.44 million.
Board Treasurer Ron Schwartz said after Coulter’s work on the project, the $2.44 million price tag is very conservative. Since it has a significant chance of being lower, the payback of savings over the life of the investment was also moved from $9.5 million to $11.5 million, he said.
“This is one of the wonderful examples of where something makes operational, financial and environmental sense, and it appears that if the numbers play out, even within 20-30 percent of the estimates, the whole system will be a smashing success,” Schwartz said.
The work must be performed while students are not in classroom session, Coulter said, and contractors needed a greenlight as soon as possible.
The board decided to table a motion to approve the additional of almost $1 million until it had a chance to hear the latest financial update later in the meeting.
After the financial presentation, the board’s majority approved to authorize D38 to move forward with the project with additional funding up to $1 million out of the general fund.