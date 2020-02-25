A heated discussion at the latest Monument Board of Trustees meeting raised questions about the safety of the town’s water supply.
At the Feb. 18 meeting, a discussion of the municipal water system and its regulated contaminant levels set off alarm among the community.
The meeting agenda originally posted on the Town’s website noted a discussion item regarding the town’s 2020 budgeted water projects resolutions up for review. On the day of the meeting, however, the item was removed from the agenda.
This was because town staff found the need for additional review of the resolutions, said Town Manager Mike Foreman. After learning new information which may necessitate changes to the resolutions, Foreman emailed members of the Board of Trustees notifying them the resolutions would not be presented Feb. 18.
The extra time was to allow for additional research and answer questions from several board members regarding the level of Radium in the municipality’s drinking water, Foreman said.
However, although the resolutions were removed from the agenda, a discussion of issues around the town’s radium removal ensued. Trustees Laurie Clark and Jeffrey Bornstein expressed an urgent concern of the town’s drinking water contaminants testing results being non-compliant with State of Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Environmental Protection Agency.
Clark and Bornstein said according to their research, the town’s levels are not compliant, to the point where Bornstein said the issue must be the top priority for a resolution.
Radium is a naturally occurring element in public water systems for which all municipalities must be tested. Radium is an isotope which needs to be reduced or removed to minimize long-term health effects in the water citizens consume, Foreman said.
In 2017, the town implemented a plan to reduce the levels of radium in its No. 9 well, operational for 16 years, which spiked above the State of Colorado’s limit. At the time, the Board of Trustees budgeted and approved a CDPHE recommended “Dilution Program,” after the well was shut down, to see if the levels could be reduced. Initially, radium levels dropped slightly; however, over the next year or two, the levels started to rise again and town staff began to plan to revisit a plan for the reduction and/or removal of radium from its water supply, Foreman said.
Since then, the Monument Department of Public Works has conducted quarterly tests of the water supply to ensure compliance with state requirements. Colorado is considered a “Primacy” state, meaning the EPA allows the state to regulate the testing of such contaminants since the state’s requirements are more strict than the EPA’s requirements.
The Town of Monument posts an annual Consumer Confidence Report on its website each year with the results of testing and how it compares to state requirements. The town’s website presently has water quality reports posted dating back to 2013, with 2018 being the latest. The report for 2019 is expected to be posted soon.
Public Works Director Tom Tharnish said presently the 2019 report is awaiting the results of radium samples from the last quarter. He said he hopes to have the report released by late May or early June.
According to the State of Colorado’s website, lab results from radium testing can take months depending on backlog. Tharnish said there are no labs in the region that perform the test, which causes a backlog. Every municipality in Colorado must perform the same tests and submit water quality reports.
“In 2020, we budgeted $700,000 to design and engineer a solution, using the best available technology to public water systems,” Foreman said. “We’ve been fully prepared for this since 2017, and Tom [Tharnish] has treated this issue with the utmost priority since then.
“We have one of the hardest working public works teams I’ve ever seen. Tom and his team have gone above and beyond to ensure the water in Monument is safe to drink.”
Presently, the radium isotope is only elevated in the one well out of nine in the system, Tharnish said. The affected well isn’t always running. He added that the system serves only the area of Monument west of Interstate 25. Tharnish said Triview Metropolitan District water supply does not have the issue because it has more advanced systems to remove radium from its supply.
Foreman said once town staff has completed the remainder of its research and review, it will bring the information to the Board of Trustees for public review.
In the meantime, to assuage concerned citizens asking if their water supply was safe to drink, the town has scheduled a Board of Trustees workshop from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28 in the Monument Town Hall police department conference room.
Additionally, there will be special representation during the next regular Trustees meeting slated for 6:30 p.m. March 2. That meeting has been moved to the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce building, 166 2nd St. It is scheduled to have a CDPHE team of experts in radionuclide and toxicology on hand to present facts about municipal water supply testing and concerns.
For now, per CDPHE and the town’s water quality reports, there is no imminent health concern regarding the municipal water supply.
“We can drink the water,” Foreman said.