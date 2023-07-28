Each rep Mia Hargrove takes during the offseason makes Discovery Canyon wrestling coach Morgan Flaherty beams with joy.
Flaherty believes that as Hargrove goes, so too shall the team.
Janida Garcia (145 pounds), and Victoria Guinard (155) both won state titles for the Thunder in 2023 but completed their prep wrestling careers.
Now, Hargrove, who won a girls state wrestling title at 115 pounds last season, enters her senior year as a seasoned vet expected to lead by example.
Hargrove continues to do so as she adds tools to her wrestling bag with offseason workouts and tournaments.
Flaherty said those tournaments allow Hargrove to improve her wrestling skillset and mat discipline.
"These matches and different tournaments expose her to a higher level of wrestling," Flaherty said. "The more she gets to practice against different styles and the more she has the opportunity to be challenged, the better she'll respond in growth.
"It's great to see she's going out there and having so much fun as well as success. That's defining her ability to learn everywhere she goes."
Since Hargrove earned the 115-pound crown at state in February, the Thunder senior has competed in numerous tournaments including for Team USA and in the Junior National Duals.
Hargrove earned second place at the USA Wrestling Girls FK Nationals in Omaha, Nebraska, in early March.
Hargrove also finished as runner up at the USA Wrestling Southern Plains Regionals - FS in Mulvane, Kansas, in early June.
Sure, winning tournaments is ideal, but Flaherty said the tuition for a wrestler occurs when they learn from losses.
"We want to develop them into physically competent athletes all while learning the skills of the sport," Flaherty said. "That way we can have success and demonstrate what we've learned. When Mia is out there putting in that work and winning matches, she's going to come back different and that's going to translate into exposure from her to the rest of the team."
Hargrove relaying that knowledge to her teammates is something Flaherty hopes provides "an extra umph" for the Thunder next season.
The Discovery Canyon girls' team placed second with 128 points, five shy of at least notching a share of first with Chatfield.
Flaherty realizes Hargrove's success trickles down for her teammates, thus giving the Thunder a better shot to earn that elusive championship.
"We thought we'd be champions last year. Turns out we are on our way there," Flaherty said. "We'll have different obstacles as a team next season to bring home a championship.
"We're going to learn to win and hopefully next year we can win a state title. If we don't, that means we have more to learn, and that's OK."
