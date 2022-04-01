Hawaii is one of the nation's top tourist destinations. Oddly enough, it's also the birthplace of a connection made on Discovery Canyon boys' volleyball team.
Seniors Caden Zippwald and Josh Livergood met in the islands before moving to Colorado for high school. Now, the two are teammates and the leading hitters for a Thunder team which moved to 9-0 Friday with a 3-0 win over Fountain-Fort Carson.
First, the two tried playing on a lawn before high school. Then, they moved to the court. The story of coming together is a familiar one for Discovery Canyon — a boys' volleyball program built from players across Districts 20 and 38.
"I've played with all of these guys before," Zippwald said. "It's such a blast to be around these guys."
Each member of Discovery Canyon has experience with one another. Whether it be through clubs or camps, the team may go to different schools, but there was no break-in period needed.
Coach Wayne Wetherby had a baseline of the team, too.
He serves as the first coach of the new program. But he held open gyms and has been at camps where the boys participated. After just one practice, the team was already showing signs of being dominant.
"D20 has had a good program for quite a few years, it just wasn't sanctioned," Livergood said. "A lot of these guys are my best friends. During practice, we're able to scrimmage each other and sometimes that feels like the top competition. We have so much competition amongst each other and it's helps so much."
The Thunder boast the largest roster in the area, going as far down as a C-team. With so many players, every position from outside hitter to middle blocker has competition.
It's made Discovery Canyon better, quicker. It didn't trail in a set against the Trojans until the third when the Thunder went down 2-1 early.
Even before the match, Thursday's practice was a hard one. Wetherby finds himself sitting back at times and just admiring the fight his team brings, even when it's in an effort to make each other better between contests.
The Thunder's stiffest test yet comes Saturday when they'll get an opportunity to face last year's state champion, Douglas County. Currently, Discovery Canyon and the Huskies sit fourth and fifth, respectively, in the CHSAA rankings.
"We know who our top six are and I know who will compete against Douglas County," Wetherby said. "We have so many guys pushing each other and it pays off each match.
"We want to go to state and perform well at state this year, so top competition is great."
