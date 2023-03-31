In their final match before spring break, the Discovery Canyon High School boys' volleyball team had a new experience.

For the first time in their brief history, the Thunder, the defending state champions, dropped a set to an opponent.

During their match at Cherokee Trail on March 18, the Thunder lost 21-25 in the opening set.

Though they swept the next three 25-14, 25-13, 25-22 to improve to 5-0, the Thunder had won all 90 of their previous sets until Cherokee Trail broke their streak.

“I was furious,” said Thunder senior Ty Heater. “I was angry about it, but I was still focused and so was the team. No one got timid or started hitting the ball all over the court. We kept battling and got the victory.”

Heater and his teammates’ resolve following the opening set loss was the response coach Wayne Wetherby expected from his team.

Despite losing eight seniors from their 2022 championship team, Wetherby realizes the Thunder still have a savvy group capable of overcoming obstacles on their path to consecutive titles.

“When we lost that one to Cherokee Trail, I could see some of the kids were frustrated,” Wetherby said. “But they responded well and they didn’t give up or give up another set after going down 1-0. Our goal is the (state) championship. To see them respond in a strong way to something they hadn’t experienced shows me we have what it takes to achieve our goal.”

En route to their goal, the Thunder have a large target on their backs.

Along with being the top boys' volleyball squad in Colorado, as of March 27, Discovery Canyon ranks 17th in the nation out of 1,568 teams.

And, despite losing so many seniors from their 2022 championship team, the Thunder remain dominant.

Discovery Canyon has allowed 20 or more set points just 10 times and have three of the top hitters in the Pikes Peak League in Heater, Brady Dastrup and Jason Hamel.

Dastrup also ranks third in the state in hitting percentage at .434.

The rankings and stats serve as proof of the players’ offseason work paying dividends, but Wetherby said the team’s focus remains on repeating as champs.

“We talked about (the rank) before one of our practices and they all thought it was cool,” Wetherby said. “But they know that’s not the goal. Being ranked among the top teams across the nation is great, but we want the title. That’s the standard we set and we’re fighting to achieve that.”