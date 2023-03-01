My husband and I are working through Drs. John and Julie Gottman’s new book, “The Love Prescription — 7 Days to More Intimacy, Connection and Joy.”

Each chapter — or day — highlights a skill that the Gottmans' research on relationships has shown is essential for healthy, long-lasting relationships.

Day 5 is titled, “Ask for what you need,” and outlines how to proactively ask another person for what you need.

This framework is extremely helpful, but what if you don’t know what you need?

To help you get clearer on your needs and values, let’s walk through an exercise I learned from the Co-Active Training Institute. To define terms, needs are something you require to feel good and values indicate what’s important to you. I’ll share my answers to illustrate the concepts.

Peak Experience Exercise

Think of a peak experience from your past when you felt energized and like your true self.

I’m thinking of a peak experience from high school when I rode one of the horses at my grandparents’ ranch.

What did this experience include? Who were you with? What were you doing? Where were you? Bring up any other details you can remember — what your senses took in — sights, sounds, smells, tastes, sensations of touch.

I was by myself, riding bareback on a horse I knew well. I could feel the horse beneath me. We were in sync. I was exploring my grandparents’ property, going wherever I wanted to go.

What elements were present that you need in your life to feel good, fulfilled, and most like yourself?

For me, the elements were spending time by myself in nature, moving my body in nature, deep connection to animals and nature, exploring in nature, and being free to go where I wanted to go.

What values were expressed or honored through this experience?

Nature, movement, connection, solitude, freedom, spontaneity, joy.

How can you get one or more of these needs or values met today?

I can take a hike with my dog in nature and let my intuition lead me to which route to take.

Now, it’s your turn. You could journal your answers or have someone ask you the questions and take notes afterward. If you do it with someone else, they can point out important details like when your face lights up or the tone of your voice changes.

If you repeat the exercise with other peak experiences, you’ll begin to see helpful patterns.

Our values and our needs are as unique as our fingerprints — no two people will have the same ones.

By knowing what you need and value, you can craft your life in a way that allows you to get them met in small and big ways every single day. You’ll have a chance to make choices that truly work for you and lead to a meaningful, fulfilled life.

Joanna Zaremba is a writer, wellness and mindset coach, and gardener. She helps people cultivate resilient bodies, minds, and gardens. She has lived in the Pikes Peak Region since 2011. She can be reached at www.joannazaremba.com