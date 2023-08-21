Go ahead. Laugh.

Most people do when they hear the name: Dirty Woman Creek Park.

Some visitors even pose for photos by the sign located at 17575 Mitchell Road or decorate the post with swag purchased at a nearby shop.

Although it provides a hearty chuckle for visitors outside of Monument, the name holds special meaning in the town’s history.

The park, previously called Dirty Woman Gulch in 1861, got its name from soldiers who passed through the area and noticed a woman with various animals in her home.

“Soldiers would come back and forth in the 1860s and follow the creek to get to where they were going,” said Madeline VanDenHoek, Town of Monument’s director of parks and community partnerships. “Because of how she kept her house and her animals could go in and out of the house, soldiers called her, ‘The Dirty Woman.’”

The Dirty Woman tended to her chickens, pigs, goats, cats and dogs and, according to signage at the park, “made butter by trampling the cream with her feet.

Author and Monument native Lucille Lavelett, whose family also has Lavelett Park named after them, documented her experience with The Dirty Woman.

In Lavelett’s book “Through the Years at Monument Colorado,” she explained how she, alongside her friend Minnie, entered The Dirty Woman’s home and said “it couldn’t have a more appropriate name.”

An excerpt from the book posted on Town of Monument website reads: “As we entered the door of this place the woman was pelting something with a broomstick. A young pig had wandered into the kitchen and got his head fast in a cream jar. It fitted pretty close and in frantic efforts to get loose, rolled over and over on the floor, while the youngsters who swarmed, it seemed, scampered under the beds as the mother pounded and yelled until, at last, the jar and pig rolled out into the yard. We gave the youngsters some cookies as they gaped at us in wonder, paid the ‘Dirty Woman’ for her trouble and returned to camp.”

The tale of The Dirty Woman traveled for more than a century and then, in 1979, VanDenHoek said locals voted to name a newly constructed park after the legend.

“I think the choices were Centennial Park or Dirty Woman Creek Park,” VanDenHoek said. “The citizens voted for Dirty Woman Creek Park and it’s been that ever since.”

Dirty Woman Park features baseball, softball and soccer fields, picnic tables and, of course, the creek where soldiers used to march through to get to the Dirty Woman’s shack.

Though it lacks the notable animals from the Dirty Woman’s abode, the park still provides a source of entertainment and relaxation for locals.

“It’s a nice place for good fun,” VanDenHoek said. “There’s a lot of history here and it’s a cool something for people to know.”