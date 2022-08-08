Two smiles and an unstifled yawn were part of our greeting at Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern. Later, I realized how much those facial expressions reflected our dining experience.
The quaint, Southern manor architecture and decor make for a comfortable ambiance. It’s enhanced by friendly and attentive service. Unfortunately, the food lacked luster.
We started with the odd, but intriguing bacon mac and cheese egg rolls ($11). Our server agreed these sound strange, but assured us they were worth the try.
Mac and cheese with smoky mozzarella, bits of bacon and red pepper are encased in egg roll wrappers and then fried. They’re sliced in half lengthwise and served with barbecue ranch dressing. The egg rolls arrived at the table warm, but the dressing was refrigerator cold and did little to dispel the appetizer’s unconventionality.
The creamy pasta played well with the crispy shell, but more red pepper and bacon are needed. I suggest skipping the dressing — and not just because it was chilly. Barbecue and ranch were dueling flavors with no identifiable victor. I’m glad we tried this fusion of cuisines, but it makes me wonder how it came about: comfort food in an egg roll wrapper deserves kudos for creativity, no matter how misdirected it might seem.
Our server recommended the salmon and any of the barbecue options, which are smoked slow and low on a daily basis.
Smoked meats are served a la carte and sold by the pound. Choices include baby back ribs, pulled pork, smoked sausage, smoked pulled chicken and coffee- and cocoa-rubbed sliced brisket (starting at $10 for a quarter pound). Sides are $5 each.
The brisket rub caught our attention. The combination of the coffee and cocoa rub results in a thick, dark edge. It provides a slightly bitter, but not off-putting, atypical flavor. However, the meat was dry. The barbecue sauce was needed for moisture, but overwhelmed the crusty rub.
Our sides of onion rings and a honey jalapeño corn muffin were well prepared. The rings were crispy, not greasy. The subtle kick from the jalapeño in the muffin helped keep the taste buds awake.
Since the bourbon-glazed salmon ($24) is among the handful of Signature Dishes and features the barrel-aged distilled liquor, part of the restaurant’s namesake, it seemed a good bet. The salmon arrived with artful grill marks and an amber-colored finish. It’s served with cilantro-lime rice and sauteed spinach. I’m sure the sides could have been substituted for one or more of the others that are available, but I opted for the entree as it was listed.
The bourbon glaze was sweet and savory, suggestive of teriyaki; the fish was slightly overcooked. I detected no cilantro in the rice, although there was plenty on top along with a heavy dusting of paprika.
There was no discernible tart lime flavor. The sauteed spinach was a treat, thanks to the sweet, translucent onions.
Our server kept water glasses filled and checked on our progress without being disruptive. Her efforts were appreciated. Nonetheless, the food was disappointing, so that unapologetic yawn we encountered earlier made sense.