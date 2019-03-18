Chris Demastes and his family had started clearing snow in Monument at 2:30 a.m. and continued through late Thursday night after a bomb cyclone hit the Pikes Peak region, while semi trucks lined up just south of Baptist Road Thursday afternoon on I-25.
The storm, known as a bomb cyclone, hit the Pikes Peak region last week with hurricane-force winds and swirling snow that reduced visibility to inches, surprising many who hoped to reach their destinations before roads became impassable. Thousands were caught in whiteout when the blizzard intensified much quicker than anyone had predicted. An estimated 1,100 drivers were stranded across El Paso County on March 13 with hundreds more trapped along I-25, leading Gov. Jared Polis to declare a state of emergency and activate the Colorado National Guard.
About 200 people spent the night at the Red Cross Shelter at St. Peter’s School in Monument. After spending the night there, Mary and Cade Coldren, pictured, loaded their things into the pickup of volunteer Carl Allen outside the school Thursday. The Coldrens were marooned in Monument by the storm while on their way to Fort Collins from Lubbock, Texas.
Photos by Jerilee Bennett