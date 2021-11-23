Today we generally see Burlington Northern Santa Fe trains passing over the Palmer Divide, with an occasional Union Pacific.
In the 1890s, there was another company on the line: Colorado Midland. That company’s passenger trains came over the Santa Fe track from Colorado Springs to Denver.
After the Santa Fe bought the Colorado Midland in 1890, which ran up Ute Pass to Leadville and Grand Junction. Why on this line?
If you look at old maps of Colorado that feature the railroad lines, you’ll see the course of the Atchison, Topeka & Santa Fe railroad through Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona and California to the coast. The company’s addition of a line west to Grand Junction, the Colorado Midland railroad, gave it a line to Grand Junction, and also gave the Colorado Midland access to Denver and Pueblo.
Additionally, it gave the Colorado Midland connections to other railroads, as well as additional passengers. A person wishing to go from Denver to Grand Junction or Aspen could ride the Midland — a quicker ride than on the Rio Grande! The passengers from Kansas and points east could travel to many of the high spots of Colorado without changing trains.
Today direct flights are often selected over one that makes stops or changes to other airlines. The same thing was an advantage back in the railroad travel heyday, when there were many different lines.
The freight business of the Midland was made at Colorado Springs until the purchase. This did not change after, but the use of Midland passenger equipment and locomotives soon extended to Denver and Pueblo. Some of this equipment even ventured further away on the Santa Fe, if needed. Not only that, but Santa Fe equipment soon was seen running to Grand Junction.
The ownership only lasted for almost 10 years. After the turn of the century, the Rio Grande bought into the Midland and continued their access to Denver, but not Pueblo. When World War I came, the Colorado Midland closed, and there were no more Midland passenger trains out of Colorado Springs, except to Cripple Creek.
The Colorado and Southern started using the Santa Fe’s line between Denver and Pueblo in 1901. You could see a variety of trains passing the divide, until they all merged themselves away.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.