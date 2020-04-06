Serranos Coffee Company, a Monument business staple for 25 years, is not in danger of going out of business, according to owner Carl Nolt.
Not acknowledged there have been errant rumors on social media that the popular gathering spot at 625 Highway 105 had to permanently close due to measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. He said while Serranos is closed to sit-down customers, the drive-thru window still ferriers its beloved coffee, coffee beans and food items to customers.
“We are very blessed to have a drive-thru window,” Nolt said. “This is our 25th year of being open, and my 40th year in the coffee business, and I don’t particularly want to start over.”
Serranos had the option of keeping its dining area open while allowing no more than five patrons inside the building, practicing safe social distancing, Nolt said. But to take extra care in keeping patrons and employees safe, he decided to close the dining area for the time being.
“Things have been slower with the lobby closed,” said cafe manager Carli Thiese said. “We do a lot of food business, especially at lunchtime, in our lobby. But our drive-through has definitely supported us.”
She noted, “We plan to stay in business as long as we can, and at this point, closing is not a concern."
Thiese said any promotions or changes to business hours are available on its website, SerranosCoffee.com, as well as its Facebook and Instagram pages.
“We know this [outbreak] is not going to go away anytime soon, but we are in this for the long run. We are in this to make a lot of great things for a lot of great people. We are not going anywhere," Nolt said.
The business has been utilizing downtime to do a deep cleaning of the dining area and repainting the inside of the store.
“If I was thinking about closing, we definitely wouldn’t be doing all this work,” Nolt said.
Serranos’ drive-thru window is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.